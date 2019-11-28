CIMC TianDa : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 445)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 28 November 2019, Shenzhen CIMC-Tianda Airport Support Ltd.* (深圳中集天達空港設備有限公司), a subsidiary of the Company, received the letter of bid acceptance for the provision and installation of 127 passengers boarding bridges, 68 fixed bridges, 195 units of pre-conditioned air units and 2 sets of monitoring systems for passengers boarding bridges at the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Terminal for a total contract amount of approximately RMB518.5 million.

The bid is the largest, in terms of contract amount, that the Group has ever been awarded since the commencement of its business. The contract amount of the bid awarded represents approximately 46.4% of the segment revenue of the Group's passengers boarding bridges segment and approximately 18.6% of the Group's total revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Board wishes to state that no forecast or prediction of profits of the Group has been made with regard to the aforementioned bid awarded.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

