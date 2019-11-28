Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited    0445   KYG2107J1094

CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(0445)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27
0.21 HKD   0.00%
04:38aCIMC TIANDA : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
11/20CIMC TIANDA : Closure of register of members
PU
09/26CIMC TIANDA : Major and connected transaction
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIMC TianDa : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 445)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 28 November 2019, Shenzhen CIMC-Tianda Airport Support Ltd.* (深圳中集天達空港設備有限公司), a subsidiary of the Company, received the letter of bid acceptance for the provision and installation of 127 passengers boarding bridges, 68 fixed bridges, 195 units of pre-conditioned air units and 2 sets of monitoring systems for passengers boarding bridges at the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Terminal for a total contract amount of approximately RMB518.5 million.

The bid is the largest, in terms of contract amount, that the Group has ever been awarded since the commencement of its business. The contract amount of the bid awarded represents approximately 46.4% of the segment revenue of the Group's passengers boarding bridges segment and approximately 18.6% of the Group's total revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Board wishes to state that no forecast or prediction of profits of the Group has been made with regard to the aforementioned bid awarded.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

Li Ching Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 November 2019

* For identification only

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Directors are as follows:

Dr. Li Yin Hui

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Jiang Xiong

Honorary Chairman and Executive Director

Mr. Zheng Zu Hua

Executive Director

Mr. Luan You Jun

Executive Director

Mr. Yu Yu Qun

Non-executive Director

Mr. Robert Johnson

Non-executive Director

Dr. Loke Yu

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Heng Ja Wei

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Ho Man

Independent non-executive Director

2

Disclaimer

CIMC-Tianda Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPA
04:38aCIMC TIANDA : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
11/20CIMC TIANDA : Closure of register of members
PU
09/26CIMC TIANDA : Major and connected transaction
PU
09/26CIMC TIANDA : Major and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of ..
PU
09/19CIMC TIANDA : Issue of consideration shares in relation to very substantial acqu..
PU
09/10CIMC TIANDA : Update announcement in relaiton to vsa
PU
09/10CIMC TIANDA : Update announcement in relaiton to very substantial acquisition of..
PU
09/02CIMC TIANDA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
06/27CIMC TIANDA : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 27 june 2019
PU
06/21CIMC TIANDA : Connected transaction in relation to the disposal
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 011 M
EBIT 2019 403 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 2 754 M
Chart CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,21  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.08%392
ATLAS COPCO AB66.79%42 829
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES36.12%37 752
FANUC CORPORATION31.14%36 980
INGERSOLL-RAND44.45%31 574
PARKER HANNIFIN33.99%25 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group