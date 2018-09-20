Cimc Tianda : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limitedʕණ˂༺છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 445)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

The Board announces that on 20 September 2018 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the following Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements with CIMC Group:

(i) the Master Sourcing Agreement;

(ii) the Master Transportation Service Agreement;

(iii) the Master Installation Service Agreement;

(iv) the CIMC-Tianda Shenzhen Management Service Agreement;

(v) the AZ Management Service Agreement; and

(vi) the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, CIMC indirectly holds approximately 51.1% of the issued share capital of the Company and is the controlling shareholder of the Company, and is therefore a connected person of the Company. As such, the transactions contemplated under the Master Sourcing Agreement, the Master Transportation Service Agreement, the Master Installation Service Agreement and the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions on the part of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, CIMC-Tianda Shenzhen is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CIMC, and is therefore a connected person of the Company. As such, the transactions contemplated under the CIMC-Tianda Shenzhen Management Service Agreement constitute a continuing connected transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, Albert Ziegler Beijing is an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of CIMC, and is therefore a connected person of the Company. As such, the transactions contemplated under the AZ Management Service Agreement constitute a continuing connected transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) for the transactions contemplated under the Master Sourcing Agreement, the Master Transportation Service Agreement and the Master Installation Service Agreement, when aggregated, is more than 5% and the annual consideration, when aggregated, is expected to be more than HK$10,000,000, the entering into of the Master Sourcing Agreement, the Master Transportation Service Agreement and the Master Installation Service Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review, circular (including independent financial advice) and the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) for the transactions contemplated under the CIMC-Tianda Shenzhen Management Service Agreement, the AZ Management Service Agreement and the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement, when aggregated, is more than 5% and the annual consideration, when aggregated, is expected to be more than HK$10,000,000, the entering into of the CIMC-Tianda Shenzhen Management Service Agreement, the AZ Management Service Agreement and the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement are subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review, circular (including independent financial advice) and the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL

The Independent Board Committee (which consists of all the independent non-executive Directors) has been established to consider the terms of the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements and to advise the Independent Shareholders as to whether the terms of the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements, including their respective annual caps, and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and to advise the Independent Shareholders on how to vote, taking into account the recommendations on the same to be given by the Independent Financial Adviser. The Company has appointed China AF as its Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders on the terms of the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements, including their respective annual caps and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

The EGM will be convened and held at which the Independent Shareholders will consider, and, if thought fit, approve the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements (including but not limited to their respective annual caps) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder, a letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee, a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders on the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements and a notice convening the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 19 October 2018 in compliance with the Listing Rules.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AGREEMENTS

The Board announces that on 20 September 2018 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the following Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements with CIMC Group:

(i) the Master Sourcing Agreement;

(ii) the Master Transportation Service Agreement;

(iii) the Master Installation Service Agreement;

(iv) the CIMC-Tianda Shenzhen Management Service Agreement;

(v) the AZ Management Service Agreement; and

(vi) the Master Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Details of each of the Continuing Connected Transactions Agreements are set out below.

(i)THE MASTER SOURCING AGREEMENTDate:

20 September 2018

Parties:Subject matter:

(i) CIMC, as provider;

(ii) the Company, as purchaser

Sale of spare parts, raw materials, computer hardware, chassis, fire engines, firefighting equipment and/or provision of IT support services by the CIMC Group to the Group.

The Group may purchase from third parties and the CIMC Group may sell to third parties such spare parts, raw materials, computer hardware, chassis, fire engines, firefighting equipment and/or provision of IT support services.

Term:

Subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders, the term shall be commencing from the date on which the Master Sourcing Agreement becoming unconditional and ending on 31 December 2020.

Condition precedent:

The Master Sourcing Agreement shall be conditional upon the Independent Shareholders' approval having been obtained.

Pricing basis:

The relevant member(s) of the Group and the relevant member(s) of the CIMC Group will enter into separate contract(s) with respect to the individual transactions contemplated under the Master Sourcing Agreement in accordance with the principal terms set out therein.

The terms, including the payment terms, will be determined on a transaction-by-transaction basis, and on normal commercial terms, or on terms no less favourable to the Group than terms available from Independent Third Parties.

The price of the spare parts, raw materials, computer hardware, chassis, fire engines, firefighting equipment and/or provision of IT support services contemplated under the Master Sourcing Agreement will be determined with reference to market price, being the price of the same type of spare parts, raw materials, computer hardware, chassis, fire engines, firefighting equipment and/or provision of IT support services provided by Independent Third Parties to the Group or provided by the CIMC Group to the Independent Third Parties at or near the same area in the ordinary course of business and on normal commercial terms.

The Group selects potential suppliers by reference to a number of factors such as their operation scale, product/ service quality, cost, delivery arrangement, range of products/services and technology capability. Upon receiving purchase requests from the technical department/information management department, the procurement department of the Group will compare the material price and/or service price offered by the approved suppliers. The head of procurement department of the Group is responsible for approving the purchase orders and the Group will enter into purchase contracts with approved suppliers upon approval. The sourcing process and policy for all suppliers (including connected persons and Independent Third Parties) are the same.