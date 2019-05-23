Cimc Tianda : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited
中集天達控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 445)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Empire Room I, 1/F, Empire Hotel Hong Kong - Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on 14 June 2019 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2019.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT
the form and substance of the Equity Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
any one Director be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, deeds or instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the Director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Equity Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder."
By order of the Board
CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited
Li Ching Wah
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 24 May 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Company's Directors are as follows:
Dr. Li Yin Hui
Chairman and Non-executive Director
Mr. Jiang Xiong
Honorary Chairman and Executive Director
Mr. Zheng Zu Hua
Executive Director
Mr. Luan You Jun
Executive Director
Mr. Yu Yu Qun
Non-executive Director
Mr. Robert Johnson
Non-executive Director
Dr. Loke Yu
Independent non-executive Director
Mr. Heng Ja Wei
Independent non-executive Director
Mr. Ho Man
Independent non-executive Director
Registered Office:
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive
P. O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Units A-B, 16/F
China Overseas Building
No 139 Hennessy Road
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Principal place of business in the PRC:
No. 9, Fuyuan 2nd Road
Fuyong, Baoan District
Shenzhen, PRC
Notes:
1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member of the Company who is an individual or a member of the Company which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member of the Company which he or they represent as such member of the Company could exercise.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof, it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorized to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.
To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Where there are joint holders of any Share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he or she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
The voting at the EGM shall be taken by poll.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 11 June 2019 to 14 June 2019 (both days inclusive) for determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, during which no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration by 4:30 p.m. on 10 June 2019.
