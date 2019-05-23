Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cimc-Tianda Holdings Company Ltd    0445   KYG2107J1094

CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD

(0445)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 05/22
0.26 HKD   0.00%
07:38aCIMC TIANDA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04/29CIMC TIANDA : Annual Report
PU
04/23CIMC TIANDA : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 23 april 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cimc Tianda : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 445)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Empire Room I, 1/F, Empire Hotel Hong Kong - Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on 14 June 2019 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

  1. the form and substance of the Equity Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
  2. any one Director be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, deeds or instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the Director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Equity Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By order of the Board

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

Li Ching Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

1

As at the date of this notice, the Company's Directors are as follows:

Dr. Li Yin Hui

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Jiang Xiong

Honorary Chairman and Executive Director

Mr. Zheng Zu Hua

Executive Director

Mr. Luan You Jun

Executive Director

Mr. Yu Yu Qun

Non-executive Director

Mr. Robert Johnson

Non-executive Director

Dr. Loke Yu

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Heng Ja Wei

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Ho Man

Independent non-executive Director

Registered Office:

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P. O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Units A-B, 16/F

China Overseas Building

No 139 Hennessy Road

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Principal place of business in the PRC:

No. 9, Fuyuan 2nd Road

Fuyong, Baoan District

Shenzhen, PRC

Notes:

1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member of the Company who is an individual or a member of the Company which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member of the Company which he or they represent as such member of the Company could exercise.

2

  1. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof, it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorized to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.
  2. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  3. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  4. Where there are joint holders of any Share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he or she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
  5. The voting at the EGM shall be taken by poll.
  6. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 11 June 2019 to 14 June 2019 (both days inclusive) for determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, during which no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration by 4:30 p.m. on 10 June 2019.

3

Disclaimer

CIMC-Tianda Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 11:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPA
07:38aCIMC TIANDA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04/29CIMC TIANDA : Annual Report
PU
04/23CIMC TIANDA : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 23 april..
PU
04/23CIMC TIANDA : Terms of Reference for the Nomination Committee
PU
03/13CIMC TIANDA : Cct (1) exceeded the ann cap & (2) revised the annual caps
PU
2018CIMC TIANDA : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 6 novemb..
PU
2018CIMC TIANDA : Continuing connected transactions
PU
2018CIMC TIANDA : Announcement of very substantial acquisition
PU
2018CIMC TIANDA : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to very substantial acqu..
PU
2018CIMC TIANDA : Continuing connected transactions
PU
More news
Chart CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Cimc-Tianda Holdings Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Zu Hua Zheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Hui Li Chairman
Xiong Jiang Honorary Chairman
Yu Loke Independent Non-Executive Director
Ja Wei Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD15.04%478
VOLVO19.53%30 621
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED28.97%5 252
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 929
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 876
JUNGHEINRICH AG16.64%1 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About