Cimc Tianda : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 445)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Empire Room I, 1/F, Empire Hotel Hong Kong - Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on 14 June 2019 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

the form and substance of the Equity Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one Director be and is hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, deeds or instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the Director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Equity Transfer Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By order of the Board

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

Li Ching Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019