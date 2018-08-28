CIMIC : Leighton Asia wins A$140m Philippines tollway project CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$140m Philippines tollway project(PDF File 109.9 KB)

Log in
CIMIC GROUP LTD
CIMIC : Leighton Asia wins A$140m Philippines tollway project

08/28/2018 | 06:37am CEST

28 AUGUST 2018

CIMIC'S LEIGHTON ASIA WINS A$140M PHILIPPINES TOLLWAY PROJECT

CIMIC Group company, Leighton Asia, has been selected by NLEX Corporation to construct the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbour Link Segment 10 - R10 Exit Ramp project in the Philippines.

Revenue to Leighton Asia, which is part of CIMIC Group construction company CPB Contractors, will be approximately A$140 million1.

Advanced works have commenced and the project is scheduled to be completed in late 2019.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: "Leighton Asia has been involved in the ongoing development of the NLEX infrastructure project since the first phase of construction in 1998.

"The award of this further work reflects our productive and enduring relationship with both Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and its subsidiary, NLEX Corporation, and is a testament to the high-quality transport infrastructure solutions we provide."

CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: "We are pleased to continue to deliver critical infrastructure developments in the Philippines, bringing a collaborative approach with our clients to achieve innovative and cost-efficient project solutions."

Construction works include a 2.6km dual, elevated tollway to link the existing NLEX Segment 10 Road to the R10 Road and provide a continuation of Harbour Link, as well as various ramps, roadworks, electrical and mechanical works and landscaping.

Leighton Asia's Philippines business is also working with MPTC subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc. to build the 28km, four-lane Cavite Laguna Expressway.

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982www.cimic.com.au

Contacts

Mr Justin Grogan, Investor Relations T+61 2 9925 6628

Ms Fiona Tyndall, General Manager Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX: CIM) is a world-leading infrastructure, mining, services and public private partnerships group. We have businesses in construction (CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia), mining and mineral processing (Thiess and Sedgman), operation and maintenance services (UGL), public private partnerships (Pacific Partnerships) and engineering (EIC Activities). Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and more than 50,000 people in 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety. CIMIC is a member of the S&P/ASX 100 index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index and FTSE4Good.

1 Using the exchange rate of A$1=PHP39

Disclaimer

CIMIC Group Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:36:04 UTC
