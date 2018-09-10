CIMIC : Thiess awarded $190M contract at Leinster Underground CIMIC's Thiess awarded $190M contract at Leinster Underground(PDF File 107.2 KB)

Log in
News Summary

CIMIC : Thiess awarded $190M contract at Leinster Underground

09/10/2018 | 02:52am CEST

10 SEPTEMBER 2018

CIMIC'S THIESS AWARDED $190M CONTRACT AT LEINSTER UNDERGROUND

CIMIC Group's global mining services provider, Thiess, will continue providing mining services at Leinster Underground Mine in Western Australia under a contract with BHP Nickel West, generating revenue estimated at $190 million.

The contract, for a minimum of 24 months, includes the provision of a full range of underground mining services and equipment to support the mine's lateral development and associated ore production including load and haul, shotcreting, cable bolting and full fleet maintenance services.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: "This contract recognises our close working relationship with BHP Nickel West at Leinster Underground Mine. It acknowledges our ability to work flexibly with BHP Nickel West to meet the mine's growing development and production needs."

CIMIC Group Executive Mining and Mineral Processing and Thiess Managing Director Douglas Thompson said: "We are pleased to continue our work with BHP Nickel West at the Leinster Underground Mine. We have a deep understanding of the mine and our team is well placed to help support its next phase of development and production."

Leinster Underground is an underground nickel mine within BHP Nickel West's Leinster Nickel Operation, located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia.

Thiess began work at Leinster in 2016, when the team excavated around 610 metres of horizontal development to access nearly 230,000 tonnes of ore using sub-level open stoping mining methods.

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982www.cimic.com.au

Contacts

Mr Justin Grogan, Investor Relations T+61 2 9925 6628

Ms Fiona Tyndall, General Manager Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX: CIM) is a world-leading infrastructure, mining, services and public private partnerships group. We have businesses in construction (CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia), mining and mineral processing (Thiess and Sedgman), operation and maintenance services (UGL), public private partnerships (Pacific Partnerships) and engineering (EIC Activities). Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and more than 50,000 people in 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety. CIMIC is a member of the S&P/ASX 100 index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

CIMIC Group Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:51:04 UTC
