CIMIC : Thiess secures A$418M Centinela extension CIMIC's Thiess secures A$418M Centinela extension(PDF File 107.6 KB)

17 SEPTEMBER 2018

CIMIC'S THIESS SECURES A$420M CENTINELA EXTENSION

CIMIC Group's global mining services provider, Thiess, has been awarded a A$420 million (US$303 million) contract extension by Antofagasta Minerals (AMSA) to continue operations at the Encuentro open pit located in northern Chile.

Under the four-year contract extension, Thiess will continue to provide mining services with a scope of works comprising of drilling, load and haul, mobile equipment maintenance and mine services.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Office Michael Wright said: "It's great to see Thiess continuing their work at the Encuentro project and building on the strong relationship they've established with AMSA over the past three years. This contract reinforces the team's engagement with and understanding of the client to ensure they are delivering the best solutions possible."

CIMIC Group Executive Mining and Mineral Processing and Thiess Managing Director Douglas Thompson said: "Since commencing operations in 2015, we have moved over 70 million cubic metres, a first for Thiess in South America. This has been possible through the team's focus on efficiency and productivity and working collaboratively with our client. We look forward to continuing this level of service for AMSA."

Planned future improvements include investment in maintenance infrastructure, a fleet management system and transfer to Thiess of short-term mine planning responsibilities.

Earlier this month, the Thiess Centinela operations were announced as winners of the 'National Geology and Mining Service Award' for safety performance by the Chilean government.

