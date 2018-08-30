Cimic : CIMC's UGL secures $165m in maintenance services contracts CIMC's UGL secures $165m in maintenance services contracts(PDF File 105.4 KB)

Log in
Cimic : CIMC's UGL secures $165m in maintenance services contracts

08/30/2018 | 03:07am CEST

30 AUGUST 2018

CIMIC'S UGL SECURES $165M IN MAINTENANCE SERVICES CONTRACTS

CIMIC Group company UGL has secured four new maintenance, shutdown and project services contracts across the energy and resources sectors; further expanding its power generation capability.

The new work has a combined revenue of approximately $165 million.

Executed over five years, the work comprises maintenance and project-related services work in the energy and oil and gas sectors, as well as integrated services for structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation in the iron ore sector.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: "These contract awards exemplify the strength of our long-standing client relationships and UGL's position as a market leader in the delivery of maintenance and shutdown services."

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: "We are proud of our close working partnerships with our energy and resources sector clients. These contracts reflect our solid reputation for the safe delivery and performance of maintenance and shutdown services contracts, as well as expanding UGL's power generation capability.

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982www.cimic.com.au

Contacts

Mr Justin Grogan, Investor Relations T+61 2 9925 6628

Ms Fiona Tyndall, General Manager Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX: CIM) is a world-leading infrastructure, mining, services and public private partnerships group. We have businesses in construction (CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia), mining and mineral processing (Thiess and Sedgman), operation and maintenance services (UGL), public private partnerships (Pacific Partnerships) and engineering (EIC Activities). Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and more than 50,000 people in 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety. CIMIC is a member of the S&P/ASX 100 index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

CIMIC Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:06:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 17 327 M
EBIT 2018 1 127 M
Net income 2018 518 M
Finance 2018 1 305 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 20,83
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 16 018 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Wright Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Executive Chairman
Ignacio Segura Suriñach Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Stefan Camphausen Chief Financial Officer
David Paul Robinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMIC GROUP LTD-3.98%11 712
VINCI-2.41%57 984
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.01%34 148
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.49%27 069
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.23%26 638
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.42%23 195
