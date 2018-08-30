Cimic : CIMC's UGL secures $165m in maintenance services contracts CIMC's UGL secures $165m in maintenance services contracts(PDF File 105.4 KB)

30 AUGUST 2018

CIMIC'S UGL SECURES $165M IN MAINTENANCE SERVICES CONTRACTS

CIMIC Group company UGL has secured four new maintenance, shutdown and project services contracts across the energy and resources sectors; further expanding its power generation capability.

The new work has a combined revenue of approximately $165 million.

Executed over five years, the work comprises maintenance and project-related services work in the energy and oil and gas sectors, as well as integrated services for structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation in the iron ore sector.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: "These contract awards exemplify the strength of our long-standing client relationships and UGL's position as a market leader in the delivery of maintenance and shutdown services."

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: "We are proud of our close working partnerships with our energy and resources sector clients. These contracts reflect our solid reputation for the safe delivery and performance of maintenance and shutdown services contracts, as well as expanding UGL's power generation capability.

