Cimic might be forecasting another profit rise in 2019, but it's at a much slower clip than recent times. Credit Suisse says consensus is the top end of Cimic's guided A$790-A$840 million range. "The midpoint of the guidance range is only 4% growth on 2018 net profit, lower than the 16% CAGR of the past 4 years," says the bank, which cuts its target on the stock to A$46 from A$47.50/share.

