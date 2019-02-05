Cimic : Profit Jumps 11%; Forecasts Further Growth in 2019

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Construction and engineering contractor Cimic Group said its annual profit rose by 11% and it forecast a further rise in earnings for 2019 underpinned by a string of new contracts.

Cimic reported a net profit of 781 million Australian dollars (US$567 million) for the year through December, up from A$702 million a year earlier. That narrowly surpassed an earlier projection of A$720 million to A$780 million.

It forecast a profit of A$790 million to A$840 million for this year.

Directors declared a final dividend of A$0.86 a share, up 15% on year. Cimic is majority owned by Germany's Hochtief, which is controlled by Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. (ASC.MC).

The company said revenue was up 9%, cash flow from operating activities was up 22% and that it cut gross debt to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Cimic, which has in recent years expanded by acquiring companies including engineering services company UGL Ltd. and mineral processing company Sedgman, said operating work in hand increased by A$1.8 billion, or 6%, and that it had been awarded A$17.9 billion of new work during the year.

"Our pipeline of work has further increased and we have a positive outlook for 2019 and beyond," reflecting improved conditions in the mining sector and rising work in the Australian infrastructure market, said Executive Chairman Marcelino Fernandez Verdes.

