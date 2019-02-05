Log in
News

Cimic : Profit Jumps 11%; Forecasts Further Growth in 2019

02/05/2019 | 01:14am EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Construction and engineering contractor Cimic Group said its annual profit rose by 11% and it forecast a further rise in earnings for 2019 underpinned by a string of new contracts.

Cimic reported a net profit of 781 million Australian dollars (US$567 million) for the year through December, up from A$702 million a year earlier. That narrowly surpassed an earlier projection of A$720 million to A$780 million.

It forecast a profit of A$790 million to A$840 million for this year.

Directors declared a final dividend of A$0.86 a share, up 15% on year. Cimic is majority owned by Germany's Hochtief, which is controlled by Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. (ASC.MC).

The company said revenue was up 9%, cash flow from operating activities was up 22% and that it cut gross debt to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Cimic, which has in recent years expanded by acquiring companies including engineering services company UGL Ltd. and mineral processing company Sedgman, said operating work in hand increased by A$1.8 billion, or 6%, and that it had been awarded A$17.9 billion of new work during the year.

"Our pipeline of work has further increased and we have a positive outlook for 2019 and beyond," reflecting improved conditions in the mining sector and rising work in the Australian infrastructure market, said Executive Chairman Marcelino Fernandez Verdes.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 17 553 M
EBIT 2018 1 130 M
Net income 2018 775 M
Finance 2018 1 434 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 19,20
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 14 909 M
Technical analysis trends CIMIC GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Wright Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Executive Chairman
Ignacio Segura Suriñach Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Stefan Camphausen Chief Financial Officer
David Paul Robinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMIC GROUP LTD2.70%10 480
VINCI6.58%52 923
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.54%38 174
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.86%26 003
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD9.23%23 173
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 496
