Cimic : Rail Infrastructure Alliance awarded $1b Metro Tunnel works; revenue to CIMIC's CPB Contractors $400m Rail Infrastructure Alliance awarded $1b Metro Tunnel works; revenue to CIMIC's CPB Contractors $400m(PDF File 141.8 KB)

Cimic : Rail Infrastructure Alliance awarded $1b Metro Tunnel works; revenue to CIMIC's CPB Contractors $400m

09/28/2018 | 07:07am CEST

28 SEPTEMBER 2018

CIMIC'S CPB CONTRACTORS AWARDED $1B METRO TUNNEL WORKS

CIMIC Group company, CPB Contractors, as part of the Rail Infrastructure Alliance (RIA), has been awarded a $1 billion package of works by the Victorian Government in support of the $11 billion Metro Tunnel Project.

The Alliance consists of CPB Contractors and John Holland, with AECOM as the design partner, as well as project owner Rail Projects Victoria and rail franchisee Metro Trains Melbourne, of which CIMIC Group company UGL represents 20%.

Revenue to CPB Contractors for the design and construct contract is approximately $400 million.

Construction is expected to commence in late 2018 and be completed in 2025.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: "Investment in major transport infrastructure in Victoria is providing CIMIC Group and CPB Contractors with a strong pipeline of project opportunities.

"Through our in-house engineering business, EIC Activities, we are supporting our Alliance partners and client with expert insights into all geotechnical and civil engineering challenges and providing solutions that will ensure a cost-effective construction program."

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: "We have a very strong presence in Victoria, allowing us to offer highly agile workforce solutions, such as locally-based engineering and technical teams that are seamlessly transitioning to the Metro Tunnel Project.

"Bringing local knowledge and international experience, we are committed to ensuring all client and community expectations are realised, including local employment and business opportunities and socially inclusive procurement strategies."

Around 1,000 people will work on the RIA package, including almost 100 apprentices, trainees and engineering cadets.

The RIA has started preparatory works, including geotechnical, service and site investigations, at Kensington, South Yarra and West Footscray, ahead of construction of the western and eastern tunnel entrances that will connect with new stations at North Melbourne (near Arden Street), Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac.

This package of works will also deliver a turnback and new platform at West Footscray Station, as well as track enhancements near Hawksburn Station. This is the second package of Metro Tunnel works to be delivered by CPB Contractors, following the award of a $1 billion design and construct contract as part of the Rail Systems Alliance (RSA) in December 2017.

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982www.cimic.com.au

Contacts

Mr Justin Grogan, Investor Relations T+61 2 9925 6628

Ms Fiona Tyndall, General Manager Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX: CIM) is a world-leading infrastructure, mining, services and public private partnerships group. We have businesses in construction (CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia), mining and mineral processing (Thiess and Sedgman), operation and maintenance services (UGL), public private partnerships (Pacific Partnerships) and engineering (EIC Activities). Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and more than 50,000 people in 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety. CIMIC is a member of the S&P/ASX 100 index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

CIMIC Group Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:06:03 UTC
