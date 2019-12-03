Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cimpress N.V.    CMPR   NL0009272269

CIMPRESS N.V.

(CMPR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cimpress N : 25-NSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:38pm EST

UNITED STATES

OMB APPROVAL

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB Number:

3235-0080

Washington, D.C. 20549

Expires:

December 31, 2014

Estimated average burden

FORM 25

hours per response:

1.7

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION

UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 000-51539

Issuer: CIMPRESS plc

Exchange: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address:

Hudsonweg 8

5928 LW

Venlo NETHERLANDS

Telephone number:

+4412952244

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

Ordinary Shares

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1

Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the

requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-12-03

By

O'Neil Blake

Senior Specialist

Date

Name

Title

  • Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. SeeGeneral Instructions.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

cmpr-form25

Disclaimer

Cimpress NV published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 21:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIMPRESS N.V.
04:38pCIMPRESS N : 25-nse
PU
11/25CIMPRESS N : to Present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Fina..
BU
11/06CIMPRESS N : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
10/30CIMPRESS N : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/30CIMPRESS N : Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2019
PU
10/28CIMPRESS N : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a..
PU
09/27CIMPRESS : Definitive proxy statement relating to merger or acquisition
PU
09/25CIMPRESS : A preliminary proxy statement providing notification matters to be br..
PU
09/19CIMPRESS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
08/21CIMPRESS : A preliminary proxy statement relating to a merger or acquisition
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 840 M
EBIT 2020 222 M
Net income 2020 131 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 3 332 M
Chart CIMPRESS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cimpress N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMPRESS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 124,33  $
Last Close Price 122,72  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Keane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean E. Quinn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maarten Wensveen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John Jack Gavin Non-Executive Director
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMPRESS N.V.18.66%3 332
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.32.18%7 997
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.40.09%6 804
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 272
DELUXE CORPORATION32.88%2 123
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-23.83%968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group