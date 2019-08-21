Cimpress : A preliminary proxy statement relating to a merger or acquisition

Table of Contents

PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT-SUBJECT TO COMPLETION DATED AUGUST 21, 2019

CIMPRESS N.V.

Building D, Xerox Technology Park, Dundalk, County Louth

Ireland

[●], 2019

Dear Shareholder:

On [●], 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Central European Time, we will hold an extraordinary general meeting of our shareholders at the offices of Stibbe, Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Our board of directors has unanimously approved, and is submitting to our shareholders for approval, a proposal for a cross-border merger that would result in you holding shares in an Irish public limited company rather than a Dutch public limited liability company. The proposed transaction will result in a change of our place of incorporation from The Netherlands to Ireland. The number of shares you will own in Cimpress plc, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Ireland that is a party to the merger, will be the same as the number of shares you held in Cimpress N.V., the Dutch company that is a party to the merger, immediately prior to the completion of the transaction (unless you vote against the merger and elect for the compensation payable in such circumstances).

After the completion of the merger, the Cimpress group, with Cimpress plc as the parent company, will continue to conduct the same business operations as were conducted when Cimpress N.V. was the parent company. We expect the ordinary shares of Cimpress plc to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMPR," the same symbol under which your shares in Cimpress N.V. are currently listed. After completion of the transaction, we will remain subject to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements and the applicable corporate governance rules of Nasdaq, and we will continue to report our financial results in U.S. dollars and under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

We are also asking our shareholders to approve two additional proposals. The first proposal is an amendment to our articles of association setting forth the formula for calculating the compensation payable to shareholders who vote against the merger and apply to have their shares cancelled instead of receiving ordinary shares of Cimpress plc. The other proposal is the creation of distributable profits of Cimpress plc under Irish law by reducing the entire share premium of Cimpress plc (or such lesser amount as may be approved by the board of directors of Cimpress plc) resulting from the allotment and issue of ordinary shares of Cimpress plc pursuant to the merger. Cimpress plc will not be able to pay dividends, make other distributions, or repurchase shares unless distributable profits are created as described in the distributable profits proposal.

The board of directors unanimously recommends that you vote to approve the merger and the other proposals described in the accompanying proxy statement. Please mark, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the envelope that we or your bank or brokerage firm have provided. Many banks and brokerage firms also offer the option of voting by mail, over the Internet, or by telephone, which will be explained in the voting instruction form you receive from your bank or brokerage firm. You can change your vote and revoke your proxy by following the procedures described in the accompanying proxy statement.

The accompanying notice of meeting and proxy statement provides you with detailed information regarding the extraordinary general meeting and proposals submitted for shareholder approval. We encourage you to read this entire document carefully. You should carefully consider "Risk Factors" beginning on page [●] for a discussion of risks related to the merger before voting.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Sincerely,

Robert S. Keane

Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer