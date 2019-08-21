Cimpress : A preliminary proxy statement relating to a merger or acquisition

Table of Contents
Table of Contents
PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT-SUBJECT TO COMPLETION DATED AUGUST 21, 2019
CIMPRESS N.V.
Building D, Xerox Technology Park, Dundalk, County Louth
Ireland
[●], 2019
Dear Shareholder:
On [●], 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Central European Time, we will hold an extraordinary general meeting of our shareholders at the offices of Stibbe, Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Our board of directors has unanimously approved, and is submitting to our shareholders for approval, a proposal for a cross-border merger that would result in you holding shares in an Irish public limited company rather than a Dutch public limited liability company. The proposed transaction will result in a change of our place of incorporation from The Netherlands to Ireland. The number of shares you will own in Cimpress plc, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Ireland that is a party to the merger, will be the same as the number of shares you held in Cimpress N.V., the Dutch company that is a party to the merger, immediately prior to the completion of the transaction (unless you vote against the merger and elect for the compensation payable in such circumstances).
After the completion of the merger, the Cimpress group, with Cimpress plc as the parent company, will continue to conduct the same business operations as were conducted when Cimpress N.V. was the parent company. We expect the ordinary shares of Cimpress plc to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMPR," the same symbol under which your shares in Cimpress N.V. are currently listed. After completion of the transaction, we will remain subject to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements and the applicable corporate governance rules of Nasdaq, and we will continue to report our financial results in U.S. dollars and under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
We are also asking our shareholders to approve two additional proposals. The first proposal is an amendment to our articles of association setting forth the formula for calculating the compensation payable to shareholders who vote against the merger and apply to have their shares cancelled instead of receiving ordinary shares of Cimpress plc. The other proposal is the creation of distributable profits of Cimpress plc under Irish law by reducing the entire share premium of Cimpress plc (or such lesser amount as may be approved by the board of directors of Cimpress plc) resulting from the allotment and issue of ordinary shares of Cimpress plc pursuant to the merger. Cimpress plc will not be able to pay dividends, make other distributions, or repurchase shares unless distributable profits are created as described in the distributable profits proposal.
The board of directors unanimously recommends that you vote to approve the merger and the other proposals described in the accompanying proxy statement. Please mark, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the envelope that we or your bank or brokerage firm have provided. Many banks and brokerage firms also offer the option of voting by mail, over the Internet, or by telephone, which will be explained in the voting instruction form you receive from your bank or brokerage firm. You can change your vote and revoke your proxy by following the procedures described in the accompanying proxy statement.
The accompanying notice of meeting and proxy statement provides you with detailed information regarding the extraordinary general meeting and proposals submitted for shareholder approval. We encourage you to read this entire document carefully. You should carefully consider "Risk Factors" beginning on page [●] for a discussion of risks related to the merger before voting.
Thank you for your cooperation and support.
Sincerely,
Robert S. Keane
Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Table of Contents
CIMPRESS N.V.
Building D, Xerox Technology Park, Dundalk, County Louth
Ireland
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Cimpress N.V. will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
on [●], [●], 2019
at 7:00 p.m. Central European Time
at the offices of Stibbe N.V.
Beethovenplein 10
1077 WM Amsterdam
The Netherlands
MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING:
-
Adopt the resolution to amend our articles of association;
-
Subject to the amendment of our articles of association per proposal number One, adopt the resolution to enter into the proposed cross-border merger (by acquisition) (the "Merger") between Cimpress plc as successor company and Cimpress N.V. as disappearing company, pursuant to regulation 2(1) of the Irish Regulations and section 2:309 and section 2:333c DCC, whereby Cimpress plc acquires all assets and liabilities of Cimpress N.V. under universal succession of title (onder algemene titel) and Cimpress N.V. ceases to exist in accordance with the joint merger proposal (gezamenlijk voorstel tot fusie) pursuant to section 2:312, section 3:26 and section 2:333d DCC (the "Common Draft Terms of Merger"), providing for Cimpress N.V. to change its jurisdiction of incorporation from The Netherlands to Ireland through the Merger;
-
Approve, subject to the effectiveness of the Merger, the creation of distributable profits of Cimpress plc under Irish law by reducing the entire share premium of Cimpress plc (or such lesser amount as may be approved by the board of directors of Cimpress plc) resulting from the allotment and issue of ordinary shares of Cimpress plc pursuant to the Merger; and
-
Transact such other business, if any, that may properly come before the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Shareholders of record at the close of business on [●], 2019, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting are entitled to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Your vote is important regardless of the number of ordinary shares of Cimpress N.V. you own. Whether or not you expect to attend the extraordinary general meeting, please complete, sign, date, and promptly return the enclosed proxy card in the envelope that we or your bank or brokerage firm have provided. Your prompt response will ensure that your ordinary shares of Cimpress N.V. are represented at the extraordinary general meeting. You can change your vote and revoke your proxy by following the procedures described in this proxy statement for the extraordinary general meeting.
All shareholders of Cimpress N.V. are cordially invited to attend the extraordinary general meeting.
By order of the Board of Directors,
/s/ Robert S. Keane
Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer
[●], 2019
Dated: [●], 2019
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Page
|
CERTAIN TERMS
|
iii
|
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE MERGER
|
2
|
SUMMARY
|
9
|
Summary of Proposal Number One: Amend Articles of Association
|
9
|
Recommendation of the Board
|
9
|
Summary of Proposal Number Two: The Merger
|
9
|
Parties to the Merger
|
9
|
The Merger
|
10
|
Reasons for the Merger
|
12
|
Tax Considerations of the Merger
|
13
|
Comparison of Rights of Shareholders and Governance
|
13
|
Stock Exchange Listing
|
13
|
Market Price
|
14
|
Accounting Treatment of the Merger
|
14
|
Recommendation of the Board
|
14
|
Summary of Proposal Number Three: The Distributable Profits Proposal
|
14
|
Recommendation of the Board
|
14
|
SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|
15
|
RISK FACTORS
|
19
|
PROPOSAL NUMBER ONE: AMEND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
|
23
|
Required Vote
|
23
|
Recommendation of the Board
|
23
|
PROPOSAL NUMBER TWO: THE MERGER
|
24
|
Compensation Mechanism
|
26
|
Expert Reports
|
26
|
Reasons for the Merger
|
26
|
Amendment, Termination or Delay
|
28
|
Conditions to the Consummation of the Merger
|
28
|
U.S. Federal Securities Law Consequences
|
29
|
Effective Date and Time of the Merger
|
29
|
Management of Cimpress plc
|
30
|
Interests of Certain Persons in the Merger
|
30
|
Regulatory Matters
|
30
|
No Action Required to Cancel Cimpress N.V. Shares and Receive Cimpress plc Shares
|
30
|
Accounting Treatment of the Merger
|
30
|
Effect of the Merger on SEC Filing Obligations and SEC Registrant Status
|
30
|
Required Vote
|
30
|
Recommendation of the Board
|
30
|
PROPOSAL NUMBER THREE: DISTRIBUTABLE PROFITS PROPOSAL
|
31
|
Required Vote
|
31
|
Recommendation of the Board
|
32
|
MATERIAL TAX CONSIDERATIONS RELATING TO THE MERGER
|
33
|
Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations
|
33
|
Material Irish Tax Considerations
|
37
|
Material Dutch Tax Considerations
|
42
|
DESCRIPTION OF CIMPRESS PLC SHARES
|
44
|
COMPARISON OF RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS AND GOVERNANCE
|
60
|
BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
85
|
MARKET PRICE AND DIVIDEND INFORMATION
|
87
- i -
Table of Contents
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
(continued)
|
|
|
Page
|
EXPENSE OF PROXY STATEMENT
|
88
|
HOUSEHOLDING OF MEETING MATERIALS
|
88
|
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
|
88
|
CERTAIN ITEMS
|
88
|
ANNEX A COMMON DRAFT TERMS OF MERGER
|
A-1
|
ANNEX B CONSTITUTION OF CIMPRESS plc
|
B-1
|
ANNEX C DEED OF AMENDMENT
|
C-1
|
ANNEX D RELEVANT TERRITORIES
|
D-1
|
ANNEX E MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
E-1
|
ANNEX F CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE
|
F-1
|
ANNEX G QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
|
G-1
- ii -
