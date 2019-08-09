Cimpress : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year 0 08/09/2019 | 01:21pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 _________________________________ Form 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 or TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number 000-51539 _________________________________ Cimpress N.V. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) _________________________________ The Netherlands 98-0417483 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) Building D, Xerox Technology Park A91 H9N9, Dundalk, Co. Louth Ireland (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 353 42 938 8500 Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Exchange on Which Registered Ordinary Shares, par value of €0.01 CMPR NASDAQ Global Select Market ______________________________ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes þ No o Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes o No þ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes þ No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes þ No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer þ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Exchange Act Rule 12b-2). Yes ☐ No þ The aggregate market value of the ordinary shares held by non-affiliates of the registrant was approximately $2.74 billion on December 31, 2018 (the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter) based on the last reported sale price of the registrant's ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. As of August 5, 2019, there were 30,392,414 Cimpress N.V. ordinary shares outstanding. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE The registrant intends to file a definitive proxy statement pursuant to Regulation 14A within 120 days of the end of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. Portions of such proxy statement are incorporated by reference into Items 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 of Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. CIMPRESS N.V. ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K For the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I Item 1. Business 2 Item 1A. Risk Factors 11 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 27 Item 2. Properties 27 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 28 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosure 28 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issued Purchases of Equity Securities 28 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 30 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 31 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 50 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 52 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants and Financial Disclosures 109 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 110 Item 9B. Other Information 111 Part III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 111 Item 11. Executive Compensation 111 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 111 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 111 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 111 Part IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 112 Item 16. Summary 114 Signatures 115 1 PART I. Item 1. Business Overview & Strategy Cimpress is a strategically focused group of more than a dozen businesses that specialize in mass customization, via which we deliver large volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a broad spectrum of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, writing instruments, packaging, apparel and other categories. Mass customization is a core element of the business model of each Cimpress business. Stan Davis, in his 1987 strategy manifesto "Future Perfect" coined the term mass customization to describe "generating an infinite variety of goods and services, uniquely tailored to customers". In 2001, Tseng & Jiao defined mass customization as "producing goods and services to meet individual customers' needs with near mass production efficiency". We discuss mass customization in more detail further below. We have grown substantially over the past decade, from $0.5 billion of revenue in fiscal year 2009 to $2.8 billion of revenue in fiscal year 2019, and as we have grown we have achieved important benefits of scale. However, we also believe it is critical for us to "stay small as we get big". By this we mean that we need to serve customers and act and compete with focus, nimbleness and speed that is typical of smaller, entrepreneurial firms but often not typical of larger firms. This is because we face intense competition across all our businesses and we must constantly and rapidly improve the value we deliver to customers. To stay small as we get big, our strategy calls for us to pursue a deeply decentralized organizational structure which delegates responsibility, authority and resources to the CEOs and managing directors of our various businesses. Specifically, our strategy is to invest in and build customer-focused, entrepreneurial mass customization businesses for the long term, which we manage in a decentralized, autonomous manner. We drive competitive advantage across Cimpress through a select few shared strategic capabilities that have the greatest potential to create Cimpress-wide value. We limit all other central activities to only those which absolutely must be performed centrally. This decentralized structure is beneficial in many ways. We believe that, in comparison to a more centralized structure, decentralization enables our businesses to be more customer focused, to make better decisions faster, to manage a holistic cross-functional value chain required to serve customers well, to be more agile, to be held more accountable for driving investment returns, and to understand where we are successful and where we are not. The select few shared strategic capabilities into which we invest include our (1) mass customization platform ("MCP"), (2) talent infrastructure in India, (3) central procurement of large-scale capital equipment, shipping services, major categories of our raw materials and other categories of spend, and (4) peer-to-peer knowledge sharing among our businesses. We encourage each of our businesses to leverage these capabilities, but each business is free to choose whether or not to use these services. This optionality, we believe, creates healthy pressure on the central teams who provide such services to deliver compelling value to our businesses. We limit all other central activities to only those which must be performed centrally. Out of more than 13,000 employees we have fewer than 70 who work in central activities that fall into this category, which includes tax, treasury, internal audit, general counsel, corporate communications, consolidated reporting and compliance, information security, investor relations, capital allocation and the functions of our CEO and CFO. We seek to avoid bureaucratic behavior in the corporate center, however we have developed, through experience, guardrails and accountability mechanisms in key areas of governance including cultural aspects such as a focus on customers or being socially responsible, as well as operational aspects such as the processes by which we set strategy and financial budgets and review performance, or the policies by which we ensure compliance with information privacy laws. Our Uppermost Financial Objective Our uppermost financial objective is to maximize our intrinsic value per share. We define intrinsic value per share as (a) the unlevered free cash flow per diluted share that, in our best judgment, will occur between now and the long-term future, appropriately discounted to reflect our cost of capital, minus (b) net debt per diluted share. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus interest expense related to borrowings. 2 This financial objective is inherently long-term in nature. Thus an explicit outcome of this is that we accept fluctuations in our financial metrics as we make investments that we believe will deliver attractive long-term returns on investment. We ask investors and potential investors in Cimpress to understand our uppermost financial objective by which we endeavor to make all financially evaluated decisions. We often make decisions in service of this priority that could be considered non-optimal were they to be evaluated based on other financial criteria such as (but not limited to) near- and mid-term revenue, operating income, net income, EPS, Adjusted Net Operating Profit (Adjusted NOP), Adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow. Mass Customization Mass customization is a business model that allows companies to deliver major improvements to customer value across a wide variety of customized product categories. Companies that master mass customization can automatically direct high volumes of orders into smaller streams of homogeneous orders that are then sent to specialized production lines. If done with structured data flows and the digitization of the configuration and manufacturing processes, setup costs become very small, and small volume orders become economically feasible. The chart illustrates this concept. The horizontal axis represents the volume of production of a given product; the vertical axis represents the cost of producing one unit of that product. Traditionally, the only way to manufacture at a low unit cost was to produce a large volume of that product: mass-produced products fall in the lower right hand corner of the chart. Custom-made products (i.e., those produced in small volumes for a very specific purpose) historically incurred very high unit costs: they fall in the upper left-hand side of the chart. Mass customization breaks this trade off, enabling low-volume, low- cost production of individually unique products. Very importantly, relative to traditional alternatives mass customization creates value in many ways, not just lower cost. Other advantages can include faster production, greater personal relevance, elimination of obsolete stock, better design, flexible shipping options, more product choice, and higher quality. Mass customization delivers a breakthrough in customer value particularly well in markets in which the worth of a physical product is inherently tied to a specific, unique use or application. For instance, there is limited value to a sign that is the same as is used by many other companies: the business owner needs to describe what is unique about his or her business. Likewise, a photo mug is more personally relevant if it shows pictures of someone's own friends and family. Before mass customization, producing a high quality custom product required high per-order setup costs, so it simply was not economical to produce a customized product in low quantities. We believe that the business cards sold by our Vistaprint business provide a concrete example of the potential of our mass customization business model to deliver significant customer value and to develop strong profit franchises in large markets that were previously low growth and commoditized. Millions of very small customers (for example, home-based businesses) rely on Vistaprint to design and procure aesthetically pleasing, high-quality,quickly-delivered and low-priced business cards. The Vistaprint production operations for a typical order of 250 standard business cards in Europe and North America require less than 14 seconds of labor for all of pre-press, printing, cutting and packaging, versus an hour or more for traditional printers. Combined with advantages of scale in graphic design support services, purchasing of materials, our self- service online ordering, pre-press automation, auto-scheduling and automated manufacturing processes, we allow customers to design, configure, and procure business cards at a fraction of the cost of typical traditional printers with very consistent quality and delivery reliability. Customers have very extensive, easily configurable, customization options such as rounded corners, different shapes, specialty papers, "spot varnish", reflective foil, folded cards, or different paper thicknesses. Achieving this type of product variety while also being very cost efficient took us almost two decades and requires massive volume, significant engineering investments and significant capital. Business cards is a mature market that, at the overall market level, has experienced continual declines over the past two decades. Yet, 3 for Vistaprint, this remains a growing category and is highly profitable, and thus provides an example of the power of mass customization. Even though we do not expect many other products to reach this extreme level of automation, we do currently produce many other product categories (such as flyers, brochures, signage, mugs, calendars, pens, t-shirts, hats, embroidered soft goods, rubber stamps, photobooks, labels and holiday cards) via analogous methods whose volume and processes are well along the spectrum of mass customization relative to traditional suppliers and thus provide great customer value and a strong, profitable and growing revenue stream. Market and Industry Background Mass Customization Opportunity Mass customization is not a market itself, but rather a competitive strategy that can be applied across many markets such as the following: Product: Geography: Customer: - Small format marketing materials - North America - Businesses (micro, small, medium, - Large format products - Europe large) - Promotional products and gifts - Australia/New Zealand - Graphic designers, resellers, printers - Decorated apparel - South America - Traditional providers who choose to - Packaging - Asia Pacific outsource these products - Photo merchandise - Teams, associations and groups - Invitations and announcements - Consumers (home and family) - Writing instruments Large traditional markets undergoing disruptive innovation The products, geographies and customer applications listed above constitute a large market opportunity that is highly fragmented. We believe that the vast majority of the markets to which mass customization could apply are still served by traditional business models that force customers either to produce in large quantities per order or to pay a high price per unit. We believe that these large and fragmented markets are moving away from small traditional suppliers that employ job shop business models to fulfill a relatively small number of customer orders and toward businesses such as those owned by Cimpress that aggregate a relatively large number of orders and fulfill them via a focused supply chain and production capabilities at relatively high volumes, thereby achieving the benefits of mass customization. We believe we are early in the process of what will be a multi-decade shift from job-shop business models to mass customization. Cimpress' current revenue represents a very small fraction of this market opportunity. We believe that Cimpress and competitors who have built their business around a mass customization model are "disruptive innovators" to these large markets because we enable small-volume production of personalized, high-quality products at an affordable price. Disruptive innovation, a term coined by Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen, describes a process by which a product or service takes root initially in simple applications at the bottom of a market (such as free business cards for the most price sensitive of micro-businesses or low-quality white t-shirts) and then moves up market, eventually displacing established competitors (such as those in the markets mentioned above). We believe that a large opportunity exists for major markets to shift to a mass customization paradigm and, even though we are largely decentralized, the select few shared strategic capabilities into which we centrally invest provide significant scale-based competitive advantages for Cimpress. We believe this opportunity to deliver substantially better customer value and to therefore disrupt very large traditional industries can translate into tremendous future opportunity for Cimpress. Until approximately our fiscal year 2012, we focused primarily on a narrow set of customers within the list above (highly price-sensitive and discount-driven micro businesses and consumers) with a very limited product offering. Through acquisitions and via significant investments in our Vistaprint business, we have expanded the breadth and depth of our product

