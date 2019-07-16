Cimpress : to Host Annual Investor Day on August 7, 2019

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced today it will host its annual investor day on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (EDT). The agenda includes presentations by Robert Keane, chairman and chief executive officer, Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior executives. In addition to prepared remarks, the company will host a live Q&A session. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit questions prior to the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com no later than Friday, August 2, 2019. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cimpress.com, and an audio replay will be available until August 7, 2020. Investors interested in attending in person should contact Investor Relations at ir@cimpress.com.

