CIMPRESS NV

(CMPR)
Cimpress : to Host Annual Investor Day on August 7, 2019

07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced today it will host its annual investor day on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (EDT). The agenda includes presentations by Robert Keane, chairman and chief executive officer, Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior executives. In addition to prepared remarks, the company will host a live Q&A session. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit questions prior to the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com no later than Friday, August 2, 2019. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cimpress.com, and an audio replay will be available until August 7, 2020. Investors interested in attending in person should contact Investor Relations at ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 734 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 80,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,8x
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 2 793 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Keane President, CEO & Member-Supervisory Board
Richard T. Riley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sean E. Quinn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Maarten Wensveen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John Jack Gavin Member-Supervisory Board
