Cimpress : Partnering with the Human Rights Campaign to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace

02/07/2020 | 04:28pm EST

At Cimpress, we believe a work environment based on respect, trust and collaboration creates an exceptional employee experience where team members can bring their authentic selves to work and thrive in their careers. That's why we joined more than 1,000 major businesses in participating in the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) to learn how we can improve our LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies and practices.

Not familiar with CEI? CEI is a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality in the workplace. Participating companies are rated on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

  • Non-discrimination policies
  • Employment benefits
  • Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion
  • Public commitment to LGBTQ equality
  • Responsible citizenship

The average score for participating companies in 2020 was 71/100 with Cimpress earning an above average rating of 90/100. We believe our score is an accurate reflection of our benefits, policies and business practices being well aligned with the needs of the LGBTQ community.

In 2019, we made several strides toward creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace. A few of those highlights include:

  • The Cimpress USA Benefits Team collaborated with Blue Cross Blue Shield to ensure our medical coverage for gender affirming services was both comprehensive and aligned with HRC's vision for inclusive coverage. In September, as a direct result of this review, we've added voice therapy for transitioning members as an enhancement to our medical plan.
  • Vistaprint proudly sponsored Technica 2019, the world's largest all-women and nonbinary hackathon hosted by the University of Maryland, College Park in proximity to our Vistaprint Silver Spring office.
  • BuildASign added gender neutral restrooms at all their offices and manufacturing facilities. They also created a new employee resource group, Empower, and brought in a speaker for a lunch and learn about 'Making Spaces Safer for Trans and Gender Nonbinary People.'

We're so proud of our team for their achievements, yet know there is still room to improve. We thank the Human Rights Campaign for the opportunity to learn new ways to make Cimpress a great place to work for everyone.

Cimpress plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 21:27:07 UTC
