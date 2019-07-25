CBTS : Announces Partnership With OSHEAN, Inc.

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to announce a partnership with OSHEAN, Inc., the Rhode Island nonprofit Research and Education Network (REN).

The partnership will allow CBTS to provide its Hosted Enterprise UC solution to OSHEAN’s coalition of universities, K-12 schools, libraries, hospitals, government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations. Hosted Enterprise UC is powered by Cisco’s industry leading Hosted Collaboration Solution, and provides enterprise organizations a full suite of applications including telephony, collaboration tools, mobility features, and Cisco IP handsets.

This solution will support OSHEAN’s mission to deliver critical applications in an efficient, high-performance, and resilient manner to its members that are increasingly turning toward cloud-based services. OSHEAN will offer members the CBTS Hosted Enterprise UC solution across its BEACON2 fiber network. OSHEAN is building a direct peering architecture in multiple cities to provide on-net, low latency, and resilient transport for the service.

“CBTS is recognized by our membership as having a strong pedigree in delivering high-quality enterprise voice services,” said David C. Marble, CEO and President of OSHEAN. “It is obvious Cisco agrees as they have strategically collaborated with CBTS to build a fully managed, cloud-based service offering for the Hosted Collaboration Service (HCS) product offering.”

“The CBTS Hosted Enterprise UC solution will allow OSHEAN member institutions to communicate and collaborate more efficiently in order to drive business outcomes,” said Joe Putnick, Vice President and Principal of the CBTS Communications Practice. “We look forward to working closely with OSHEAN and its members to help them fully leverage this powerful solution.”

For more information about Hosted Enterprise UC from CBTS, please click on this link.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About OSHEAN, Inc.

Founded in 1999, OSHEAN, Inc. is Rhode Island’s nonprofit Research and Education Network (REN) providing service to a coalition of universities, K-12 schools, libraries, hospitals, government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations. Leveraging its 600+ mile fiber network, the organization’s mission is to provide innovative Internet-based technology solutions to its approximately 160 member institutions and the communities they serve. OSHEAN’s network is the foundational fiber and IP infrastructure for its membership.

