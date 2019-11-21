Log in
Cincinnati Bell : Cisco Recognizes CBTS at Partner Summit

11/21/2019 | 09:42am EST

Cisco has named CBTS as its Global Service Provider, Americas 2019 Market Innovation Service Provider of the Year. Cisco made the announcement at its 2019 Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting solutions to clients across North America, was recognized for its innovative Cisco communications products. Cisco highlighted the following CBTS accomplishments in its recognition of the company:

  • CBTS continues to demonstrate its ability to adapt and evolve its managed services offering based on market demands.
  • CBTS is constantly enhancing its Cisco-based Meraki, SD-WAN, and Collaboration platforms and was the first partner to deploy five Cisco Powered Strategic Services.
  • CBTS continues the rollout of its Meraki-based Network as a Service platform at thousands of locations for national retailers. This further showcases CBTS’ capabilities to meet the challenges faced by large and small customers.

CBTS is a Cisco Gold Partner, which is awarded to partners that demonstrate broad expertise across enterprise networks, collaboration, data center, and IP next-generation networks, and that deliver measurably high levels of customer satisfaction.

Cisco Partner Summit awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the country. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organizations and regional and theatre executives.

The Cisco Partner Summit is attended by more than 2,100 global attendees from Cisco’s eco-system of partners representing more than 1,000 companies worldwide from more than 75 countries.

ABOUT CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.


