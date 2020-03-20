Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cincinnati Bell Inc.    CBB

CINCINNATI BELL INC.

(CBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cincinnati Bell : Creates Fund to Support Meal Programs for Students, Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Cincinnati Bell Inc. will donate $20,000 to Cincinnati Public Schools to help ensure that students and their families in our community have access to healthy meals, educational materials, and hygiene kits while schools are closed during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s mandate to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Cincinnati Bell has also created a fund for the public to contribute to this effort. The Greater Cincinnati Foundation is overseeing the fund, which will help support public schools that are providing similar services to students in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and other communities that Cincinnati Bell serves.

Donations can be made via this link.

“Cincinnati Bell is committed to supporting our community during this uncertain time. We are acutely aware of the critical role that schools play in keeping thousands of students fed for breakfast and lunch,” said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Inc. “We are hopeful that our donation to Cincinnati Public Schools, and the new fund that will support additional schools, brings attention to this issue and generates increased financial support for these incredibly important programs.”

Cincinnati Public Schools is providing the meals and other materials for pickup at 24 school sites to children 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Children will get two breakfast and two lunch meals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one breakfast and one lunch meal on Fridays. Children must be present at the time, but do not have to be a CPS student.

For more information about donating to Cincinnati Public Schools during the three-week school closure, please click here.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.
With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CINCINNATI BELL INC.
10:00aCINCINNATI BELL : Creates Fund to Support Meal Programs for Students, Families
BU
03/19CINCINNATI BELL : SEC Filing (PRER14A) - Preliminary Revised Proxy Soliciting Ma..
PU
03/18CBTS : Announces Partnership With N.J.-based Edge
BU
03/13CINCINNATI BELL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of..
AQ
03/12CINCINNATI BELL : VMware Recognizes CBTS As a Leading VMware SD-WAN Service Prov..
BU
03/09CINCINNATI BELL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Communications Services Down As Investors Flee Cyclical Sectors -- Communicat..
DJ
03/06CINCINNATI BELL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05CINCINNATI BELL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, ..
AQ
03/04Utilities Rise on Delayed Fed Rate Cut Reaction -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 513 M
EBIT 2020 136 M
Net income 2020 -25,0 M
Debt 2020 2 011 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 657 M
Chart CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Bell Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,25  $
Last Close Price 13,00  $
Spread / Highest target 7,69%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leigh R. Fox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn A. Wentworth Chairman
Thomas E. Simpson Chief Operating Officer
Andrew R. Kaiser Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Murray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINCINNATI BELL INC.24.16%657
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.53%221 765
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.59%79 769
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-20.81%58 604
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.45%44 408
BCE INC.-9.24%34 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group