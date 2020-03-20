Cincinnati Bell : Creates Fund to Support Meal Programs for Students, Families

Cincinnati Bell Inc. will donate $20,000 to Cincinnati Public Schools to help ensure that students and their families in our community have access to healthy meals, educational materials, and hygiene kits while schools are closed during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s mandate to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Cincinnati Bell has also created a fund for the public to contribute to this effort. The Greater Cincinnati Foundation is overseeing the fund, which will help support public schools that are providing similar services to students in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and other communities that Cincinnati Bell serves.

Donations can be made via this link.

“Cincinnati Bell is committed to supporting our community during this uncertain time. We are acutely aware of the critical role that schools play in keeping thousands of students fed for breakfast and lunch,” said Leigh Fox, President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Inc. “We are hopeful that our donation to Cincinnati Public Schools, and the new fund that will support additional schools, brings attention to this issue and generates increased financial support for these incredibly important programs.”

Cincinnati Public Schools is providing the meals and other materials for pickup at 24 school sites to children 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Children will get two breakfast and two lunch meals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one breakfast and one lunch meal on Fridays. Children must be present at the time, but do not have to be a CPS student.

For more information about donating to Cincinnati Public Schools during the three-week school closure, please click here.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005336/en/