Cincinnati Bell : Dustin Leek Joins CBTS to Lead Healthcare Practice

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to announce that Dustin Leek has joined the company as Practice Principal for the CBTS Healthcare Practice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005406/en/

Dustin Leek (Photo: Business Wire)

Leek joins CBTS from Health First, where he served as Vice President, Enterprise Technology Services for six years. In that role, Dustin set the strategic technical direction for the integrated healthcare delivery network through partnerships with clinical and business executive leadership.

The Health First network includes four hospitals and more than 100 offices and facilities throughout Central Florida. Leek also held executive and leadership positions in healthcare at Halifax Health in East Central Florida, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

In his new role with CBTS, Leek will share his expertise and thought leadership with other healthcare executives, and help technical and sales resources at CBTS deliver an outstanding customer experience to healthcare clients.

“I understand the budget, workforce, and technology challenges that healthcare IT leaders face every day. My job is to partner with these executives and jointly identify strategies that not only solve for their challenges, but that ultimately help deliver outstanding patient care,” Leek said. “CBTS has solutions and products that solve for multiple healthcare IT issues, and the engineering talent to implement those solutions and products in a way that provides maximum value to our clients.”

Leek is an Ohio native who spent five years in the Army as an airborne infantry leader. He holds a computer science degree from Franklin University, and an MBA from the University of Central Florida. Leek is based in Florida.

“Dustin brings significant expertise and knowledge to the growing CBTS Healthcare Practice,” said Greg Wheeler, Vice President of U.S. Markets at CBTS. “There is no substitute for experience, and Dustin is uniquely qualified to serve as a trusted advisor to healthcare IT executives across our footprint.”

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005406/en/