Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cincinnati Bell Inc.    CBB

CINCINNATI BELL INC.

(CBB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/19 11:30:45 am
4.81 USD   +1.69%
11:10aCINCINNATI BELL : Dustin Leek Joins CBTS to Lead Healthcare Practice
BU
08/08CINCINNATI BELL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CINCINNATI BELL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cincinnati Bell : Dustin Leek Joins CBTS to Lead Healthcare Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:10am EDT

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to announce that Dustin Leek has joined the company as Practice Principal for the CBTS Healthcare Practice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005406/en/

Dustin Leek (Photo: Business Wire)

Dustin Leek (Photo: Business Wire)

Leek joins CBTS from Health First, where he served as Vice President, Enterprise Technology Services for six years. In that role, Dustin set the strategic technical direction for the integrated healthcare delivery network through partnerships with clinical and business executive leadership.

The Health First network includes four hospitals and more than 100 offices and facilities throughout Central Florida. Leek also held executive and leadership positions in healthcare at Halifax Health in East Central Florida, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

In his new role with CBTS, Leek will share his expertise and thought leadership with other healthcare executives, and help technical and sales resources at CBTS deliver an outstanding customer experience to healthcare clients.

“I understand the budget, workforce, and technology challenges that healthcare IT leaders face every day. My job is to partner with these executives and jointly identify strategies that not only solve for their challenges, but that ultimately help deliver outstanding patient care,” Leek said. “CBTS has solutions and products that solve for multiple healthcare IT issues, and the engineering talent to implement those solutions and products in a way that provides maximum value to our clients.”

Leek is an Ohio native who spent five years in the Army as an airborne infantry leader. He holds a computer science degree from Franklin University, and an MBA from the University of Central Florida. Leek is based in Florida.

“Dustin brings significant expertise and knowledge to the growing CBTS Healthcare Practice,” said Greg Wheeler, Vice President of U.S. Markets at CBTS. “There is no substitute for experience, and Dustin is uniquely qualified to serve as a trusted advisor to healthcare IT executives across our footprint.”

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINCINNATI BELL INC.
11:10aCINCINNATI BELL : Dustin Leek Joins CBTS to Lead Healthcare Practice
BU
08/08CINCINNATI BELL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/08CINCINNATI BELL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CINCINNATI BELL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/08CINCINNATI BELL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07/25CBTS : Announces Partnership With OSHEAN, Inc.
BU
07/15CINCINNATI BELL INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date
BU
07/09CBTS : and Strategic Roadmap for Networking
BU
06/06CBTS : Announces Cisco-Based “Cloud Calling” Solution
BU
05/15CINCINNATI BELL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 534 M
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 -51,3 M
Debt 2019 2 032 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,64x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,61x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Bell Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,35  $
Last Close Price 4,73  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leigh R. Fox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn A. Wentworth Chairman
Thomas E. Simpson Chief Operating Officer
Andrew R. Kaiser Chief Financial Officer
Jakki Lynn Haussler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINCINNATI BELL INC.-39.20%198
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.76%232 857
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.78%86 652
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.42%77 135
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 659
BCE INC.14.98%41 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group