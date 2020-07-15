Log in
CINCINNATI BELL INC.

(CBB)
Cincinnati Bell Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Issue Date

07/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Cincinnati Bell will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter due to its March 13, 2020 announcement indicating the pending acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
