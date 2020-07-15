Cincinnati Bell Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Issue Date

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Cincinnati Bell will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter due to its March 13, 2020 announcement indicating the pending acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

