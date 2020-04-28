Cincinnati Bell : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS, Glass Lewis And Egan-Jones Recommend Cincinnati Bell Shareholders Vote For The Transaction With Macquarie Infrastructure Partners

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) ("Cincinnati Bell"), today announced that leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), Glass Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") and Egan-Jones Ratings Company ("Egan-Jones") have all recommended that Cincinnati Bell shareholders vote FOR the proposed merger whereby a controlled subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners ("MIP") has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Cincinnati Bell pursuant to a plan of merger (the "Transaction").

The terms and conditions of the Transaction are further described in an 8-K Cincinnati Bell filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13, 2020 and the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement").

Lynn A. Wentworth, Chairman of the Cincinnati Bell Board of Directors, said, "We are very pleased that ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones have all recommended our shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. The support of these leading proxy advisory firms underscores the compelling all-cash, premium consideration to be received by our shareholders, as well as the robust and disciplined process that we conducted to ensure maximum value creation for our shareholders. We remain confident that this transaction is in the best interest of our company and our shareholders."

Proxy Advisory Firm Recommendations

In making its recommendation FOR the Transaction, ISS concluded, among other things, that:

"Shareholders are receiving a 100.8 percent premium to the unaffected price. The auction process was thorough and the resulting bidding war after the initial merger announcement between Brookfield and MIP resulted in a $5.00 per share or 47.6 percent increase over the initial merger agreement with Brookfield. Lastly, the cash consideration provides shareholders with liquidity and certainty of value and there is downside risk of non-approval due to the market downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

In making its recommendation FOR the Transaction, Glass Lewis noted, among other things, that:

"…given the current industry and competitive environment in which Cincinnati Bell operates, taking into consideration the Company's recent and prospective financial performance, we see more than a sufficient basis to conclude that the proposed all-cash acquisition currently represents the best alternative for stockholders to realize the value of their Cincinnati Bell shares….the purchase price agreed to likely represents the highest price that any potential acquirer is currently willing to pay for the Company."

In making its recommendation FOR the Transaction, Egan-Jones noted, among other things, that:

"Based on the review of publicly available information on strategic, corporate governance and financial aspects of the proposed transaction, Egan-Jones views the proposed transaction to be a desirable approach in maximizing shareholder value. After careful consideration, we believe that approval of the merger is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and its advantages and opportunities outweigh the risks associated to the merger."

Special Virtual Meeting of Cincinnati Bell Shareholders on May 7, 2020

The special meeting of Cincinnati Bell shareholders to vote on the Transaction will be held online via live webcast on May 7, 2020, at 11:00 am, Eastern Daylight Time. There will not be a physical meeting location. The special meeting can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CBB2020. Cincinnati Bell has chosen to hold a virtual, rather than an in-person, meeting in light of public health concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

For Cincinnati Bell, the completion of the Transaction is subject to, in addition to other required approvals, the approval of shareholders holding at least two-thirds of the outstanding Company common shares and 6 3/ 4 % preferred shares. It is very important that all holders of Company common shares and 6 3/ 4 % preferred shares vote promptly. The Cincinnati Bell Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that Cincinnati Bell shareholders vote FOR the proposal to adopt the merger agreement and the other proposals to be voted on at the special meeting. Additional information about the special meeting and the proposals to be voted on at the special meeting can be found in the Proxy Statement.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on Cincinnati Bell's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

