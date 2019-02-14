Cincinnati Bell : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue totaled $1,378 million generating strong Adjusted EBITDA1
of $372 million - both in-line with financial guidance reflecting the
merger with Hawaiian Telcom (closed on July 2, 2018)
Operating income totaled $83 million, up $28 million year-over-year
Hawaiian Telcom contributed revenue of $175 million and Adjusted
EBITDA of $47 million
Cincinnati Fioptics revenue totaled $341 million, up 10% from a year
ago
IT Services and Hardware Adjusted EBITDA totaled $63 million, up $24
million from the prior year
Cash provided by operating activities totaled $215 million, up $11
million year-over-year
Free cash flow2 totaled $41 million, up $13 million
year-over-year
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue of $399 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million, up 3% and
2% respectively compared to the third quarter of 2018
Operating income totaled $24 million, up $10 million sequentially
Fiber to the Premise (“FTTP”) internet net activations offset legacy
declines in both Cincinnati and Hawaii, adding 4,700 and 2,100 FTTP
internet subscribers, respectively
Entertainment and Communications revenue of $252 million, consistent
with the prior quarter
IT Services and Hardware revenue of $154 million, up 9% compared to
the third quarter of 2018
Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), today announced financial results for
the full year and fourth quarter of 2018.
Leigh Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Bell,
commented, "The success of our expanded high-quality metro fiber assets
and ability to capitalize on Cincinnati Bell’s 140+ year history as a
communications provider continues to differentiate us from our
traditional peer group.
"I am proud of our strong financial performance and our ability to
execute on our strategy of building two complementary lines of business.
Looking ahead to 2019, our strategy is consistent - we will continue to
invest where we are winning. We remain focused on efficiently expanding
our fiber network and growing our IT Solutions business while
maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation,” Mr. Fox
concluded.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated revenue totaled $399 million for fourth quarter of 2018
and $1,378 million for the full year
Operating income was $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $83
million for the full year
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $108 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
and $372 million for the full year
Net losses of $30 million and $70 million for the fourth quarter and
full year of 2018, respectively, were due to transaction and
integration costs as well as increased interest expense due to
financing the mergers with Hawaiian Telcom and OnX
Entertainment and Communications Segment
Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $252 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018 and $853 million for the full year
Cincinnati revenue totaled $172 million in the fourth quarter and
$694 million for the full year, both down 1% from the prior year
due to legacy declines, excluding the one-time $5 million fiber
build project in the second quarter of 2017
Fioptics revenue totaled $87 million for the fourth quarter
and $341 million for the full year, up 8% and 10%,
respectively, year-over-year
Fioptics internet subscribers totaled 239,000 at the end of
the fourth quarter, up 12,400 compared to a year ago
Fioptics video subscribers totaled 139,900, down 6,600
year-over-year
Fioptics is available to 611,000 homes and businesses, or
approximately 75% of Greater Cincinnati which includes fiber
to the premise ("FTTP") and fiber to the node ("FTTN")
In 2018, we passed 41,000 new addresses with FTTP, and now
offer FTTP to 58% of Cincinnati's total addressable market
Hawaii revenue totaled $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018,
consistent with the prior quarter, and contributed $159 million
since the close of the merger on July 2, 2018
Consumer / SMB Fiber internet subscribers totaled 65,900, up
1,900 compared to the previous quarter
Video subscribers were 48,800, consistent with the prior
quarter
Consumer/SMB Fiber is available to approximately 221,500
addresses on Oahu, covering approximately 68% of the island
Adjusted EBITDA was $91 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and
$317 million for the full year, up $24 million and $40 million,
respectively, due to contributions from Hawaiian Telcom
Cincinnati Bell’s continued investment in dense metro fiber has allowed
the Company to lock in fiber density value for its shareholders as
demand for faster data speed and broadband usage continues to accelerate.
IT Services and Hardware Segment
IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $154 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and $551 million for the full year, up $22 million and
$166 million year-over-year respectively due to contributions from OnX
and Hawaiian Telcom
Consulting revenue totaled $45 million for the fourth quarter and
$165 million for the full year, up $5 million and $76 million
year-over-year, respectively
Cloud revenue was $26 million in the fourth quarter and $98
million in 2018, up $3 million and $17 million, respectively,
compared to the prior year
Communications revenue of $50 million in the fourth quarter and
$179 million for the full year, up $10 million and $18 million
year-over-year, respectively
Infrastructure Solutions revenue of $33 million in the fourth
quarter and $109 million in 2018, up $4 million and $55 million,
respectively
Adjusted EBITDA was $20 million for the fourth quarter and $63 million
for the full year, up $5 million and $24 million, respectively,
including contributions from OnX
The company’s transformation from a traditional hardware reseller to a
service oriented IT solutions provider continues to generate momentum
across its expanded North American footprint, resulting in client
diversification and the ability to capitalize on significant higher
margin service revenue opportunities.
Cash Flow and Financial Position
Cash provided by operating activities totaled $215 million for the
full year of 2018, an increase of $11 million year-over-year
Free cash flow totaled $41 million for the full year of 2018, compared
to $28 million a year ago
Liquidity of $207 million as of December 31, 2018, with no significant
maturities until 2024
Capital expenditures were $221 million for the full year of 2018,
including $44 million for Hawaiian Telcom since the close of the
merger on July 2, 2018
Gross Net Operating Loss carryforward of $674 million as of December
31, 2018
2019 Outlook
Hawaiian Telcom is projected to contribute $350 million to $360
million of revenue in 2019, growing Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year to
$95 million to $100 million
Additional insourcing initiatives from one of our largest customers is
conservatively expected to decrease Adjusted EBITDA by $15 million to
$20 million during 2019 as compared to the prior year
Cincinnati Bell is providing the following guidance for 2019, which
includes the assumptions previously described:
2019
Category
Guidance Range
Revenue
$1,515M - $1,575M
Adjusted EBITDA
$400M - $410M
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Change
December 31,
Change
2018
2017
$
%
2018
2017
$
%
Revenue
$
399.0
$
301.2
$
97.8
32
%
$
1,378.2
$
1,065.7
$
312.5
29
%
Costs and expenses
Cost of services and products
199.3
151.0
48.3
32
%
698.7
531.0
167.7
32
%
Selling, general and administrative
93.2
72.8
20.4
28
%
313.4
235.1
78.3
33
%
Depreciation and amortization
74.4
52.9
21.5
41
%
252.0
193.0
59.0
31
%
Restructuring and severance related charges
3.4
3.5
(0.1
)
(3
)%
8.3
32.7
(24.4
)
(75
)%
Transaction and integration costs
4.3
4.1
0.2
5
%
22.5
18.5
4.0
22
%
Operating income
24.4
16.9
7.5
44
%
83.3
55.4
27.9
50
%
Interest expense
35.2
30.3
4.9
16
%
131.5
85.2
46.3
54
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
3.2
(3.2
)
n/m
1.3
3.2
(1.9
)
(59
)%
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
3.0
7.2
(4.2
)
(58
)%
12.5
16.6
(4.1
)
(25
)%
Gain on sale of Investment in CyrusOne
—
—
—
n/m
—
(117.7
)
117.7
n/m
Other expense (income), net
0.8
(2.1
)
2.9
n/m
(1.6
)
1.4
(3.0
)
n/m
(Loss) income before income taxes
(14.6
)
(21.7
)
7.1
(33
)%
(60.4
)
66.7
(127.1
)
n/m
Income tax expense (benefit)
15.4
(9.8
)
25.2
n/m
9.4
26.7
(17.3
)
(65
)%
Net (loss) income
(30.0
)
(11.9
)
(18.1
)
n/m
(69.8
)
40.0
(109.8
)
n/m
Preferred stock dividends
2.6
2.6
—
—
10.4
10.4
—
—
Net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners
$
(32.6
)
$
(14.5
)
$
(18.1
)
n/m
$
(80.2
)
$
29.6
$
(109.8
)
n/m
Basic net (loss) earnings per common share
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(1.73
)
$
0.70
Diluted net (loss) earnings per common share
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(1.73
)
$
0.70
Weighted average common shares outstanding
(in millions)
- Basic
50.2
42.2
46.3
42.2
- Diluted
50.2
42.2
46.3
42.4
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Income Statement
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Change
December 31,
Change
2018
2017
$
%
2018
2017
$
%
Income Statement
Revenue
$
251.9
$
175.0
$
76.9
44
%
$
853.4
$
706.1
$
147.3
21
%
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of services and products
113.4
78.9
34.5
44
%
388.2
308.6
79.6
26
%
Selling, general and administrative
47.9
29.6
18.3
62
%
148.0
120.1
27.9
23
%
Depreciation and amortization
63.3
42.7
20.6
48
%
210.8
163.7
47.1
29
%
Restructuring and severance related charges
3.1
0.9
2.2
n/m
3.1
27.6
(24.5
)
(89
)%
Total operating costs and expenses
227.7
152.1
75.6
50
%
750.1
620.0
130.1
21
%
Operating income
$
24.2
$
22.9
$
1.3
6
%
$
103.3
$
86.1
$
17.2
20
%
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Revenue
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Revenue
Consumer / SMB Fiber *
Data
$
36.5
$
7.2
$
43.7
$
32.9
$
—
$
32.9
Video
40.5
11.5
52.0
38.4
—
38.4
Voice
9.4
2.7
12.1
8.8
—
8.8
Other
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.2
—
0.2
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber
86.7
21.5
108.2
80.3
—
80.3
Enterprise Fiber
Data
21.5
9.0
30.5
20.6
—
20.6
Legacy
Data
26.8
16.3
43.1
31.2
—
31.2
Voice
34.0
29.0
63.0
39.1
—
39.1
Other
3.4
3.7
7.1
3.8
—
3.8
Total Legacy
64.2
49.0
113.2
74.1
—
74.1
Total Entertainment & Communications
$
172.4
$
79.5
$
251.9
$
175.0
$
—
$
175.0
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Revenue
Consumer / SMB Fiber *
Data
$
142.5
$
13.5
$
156.0
$
126.3
$
—
$
126.3
Video
160.1
23.2
183.3
148.9
—
148.9
Voice
37.4
5.4
42.8
33.6
—
33.6
Other
1.2
0.2
1.4
1.1
—
1.1
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber
341.2
42.3
383.5
309.9
—
309.9
Enterprise Fiber
Data
84.3
17.7
102.0
86.1
—
86.1
Legacy
Data
111.8
32.8
144.6
132.1
—
132.1
Voice
143.4
58.7
202.1
165.4
—
165.4
Other
13.5
7.7
21.2
12.6
—
12.6
Total Legacy
268.7
99.2
367.9
310.1
—
310.1
Total Entertainment & Communications
$
694.2
$
159.2
$
853.4
$
706.1
$
—
$
706.1
* Represents Fioptics in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Metric Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Cincinnati Metrics
Fioptics
Data
Internet FTTP *
201.5
196.8
192.7
187.8
179.6
Internet FTTN *
37.5
39.8
42.6
45.0
47.0
Total Fioptics Internet
239.0
236.6
235.3
232.8
226.6
Video
Video FTTP
115.0
115.6
118.1
118.1
116.5
Video FTTN
24.9
25.9
27.0
28.2
30.0
Total Fioptics Video
139.9
141.5
145.1
146.3
146.5
Voice
Fioptics Voice Lines
107.6
107.0
107.6
106.9
105.9
Fioptics Units Passed
Units Passed FTTP
472.3
459.1
449.3
440.5
431.3
Units Passed FTTN
138.7
139.5
139.9
140.3
140.9
Total Fioptics Units Passed
611.0
598.6
589.2
580.8
572.2
Enterprise Fiber
Data
Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb)
4,565
4,331
4,133
4,046
3,919
Legacy
Data
DSL
72.0
74.1
75.2
78.1
82.1
Voice
Legacy Voice Lines
226.2
232.7
240.6
251.4
262.0
*Fiber to the Premise (FTTP), Fiber to the Node (FTTN)
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Metric Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
Hawaii Metrics
Consumer / SMB Fiber
Data
Internet FTTP *
51.6
49.5
Internet FTTN *
14.3
14.5
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Internet
65.9
64.0
Video
Video FTTP
33.8
33.3
Video FTTN
15.0
15.3
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Video
48.8
48.6
Voice
Consumer / SMB Fiber Voice Lines
30.3
29.9
Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed **
Units Passed FTTP
167.0
163.6
Units Passed FTTN
73.5
73.3
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed
240.5
236.9
Enterprise Fiber
Data
Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb)
2,091
1,948
Legacy
Data
DSL
48.7
50.4
Voice
Legacy Voice Lines
197.8
203.4
*Fiber to the Premise (FTTP), Fiber to the Node (FTTN)
** Includes units passed for both consumer and business on Oahu and
neighboring islands.
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
IT Services and Hardware Income Statement and Metric Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Change
December 31,
Change
2018
2017
$
%
2018
2017
$
%
Income Statement
Revenue
$
153.9
$
132.3
$
21.6
16
%
$
550.9
$
385.1
$
165.8
43
%
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of services and products
92.6
78.0
14.6
19
%
335.7
247.0
88.7
36
%
Selling, general and administrative
41.6
39.6
2.0
5
%
152.1
98.6
53.5
54
%
Depreciation and amortization
11.0
10.1
0.9
9
%
41.0
29.1
11.9
41
%
Restructuring and severance related charges
—
2.6
(2.6
)
n/m
4.9
5.1
(0.2
)
(4
)%
Total operating costs and expenses
145.2
130.3
14.9
11
%
533.7
379.8
153.9
41
%
Operating income
$
8.7
$
2.0
$
6.7
n/m
$
17.2
$
5.3
$
11.9
n/m
Revenue
Consulting
$
45.3
$
40.0
$
5.3
13
%
$
165.3
$
89.3
$
76.0
85
%
Cloud
26.2
23.5
2.7
11
%
98.0
81.0
17.0
21
%
Communications
49.4
39.9
9.5
24
%
178.5
160.6
17.9
11
%
Infrastructure Solutions
33.0
28.9
4.1
14
%
109.1
54.2
54.9
n/m
Total IT Services and Hardware Revenue
$
153.9
$
132.3
$
21.6
16
%
$
550.9
$
385.1
$
165.8
43
%
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
Consulting
Billable Resources
1039
999
926
888
Communications
NaaS Locations
2257
1,101
782
564
SD - WAN Locations
803
488
310
117
Hosted UCaaS Profiles*
239,581
223,311
192,175
178,457
* Includes Hawaii Hosted UCaaS Profiles beginning September 30,
2018
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Receivables Facility
$
176.6
$
—
Credit Agreement - Tranche B Term Loan due 2024
598.5
600.0
Credit Agreement - Revolving Credit Facility
18.0
—
7 1/4% Senior Notes due 2023
22.3
22.3
7% Senior Notes due 2024
625.0
625.0
8% Senior Notes due 2025
350.0
350.0
Cincinnati Bell Telephone Notes
87.9
87.9
Other financing lease arrangements
3.1
—
Capital leases
73.9
82.9
Net unamortized premium
1.7
1.9
Unamortized note issuance costs
(27.2
)
(22.3
)
Total debt
1,929.8
1,747.7
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(15.4
)
(396.5
)
*
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
$
1,914.4
$
1,351.2
* Includes restricted cash of $378.7 million, which was used to fund
the merger with Hawaiian Telcom that closed on July 2, 2018.
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Entertainment &
IT Services &
Total
Communications
Hardware
Corporate
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(30.0
)
Add:
Income tax expense
15.4
Interest expense
35.2
Other expense, net
0.8
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
3.0
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
24.2
$
8.7
$
(8.5
)
$
24.4
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
63.3
11.0
0.1
74.4
Restructuring and severance related charges
3.1
—
0.3
3.4
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
4.3
4.3
Stock-based compensation
—
—
1.1
1.1
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
90.6
$
19.7
$
(2.7
)
$
107.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
36
%
13
%
—
27
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Entertainment &
IT Services &
Total
Communications
Hardware
Corporate
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(11.9
)
Add:
Income tax benefit
(9.8
)
Interest expense
30.3
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3.2
Other income, net
(2.1
)
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
7.2
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
22.9
$
2.0
$
(8.0
)
$
16.9
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
42.7
10.1
0.1
52.9
Restructuring and severance related charges
0.9
2.6
—
3.5
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
4.1
4.1
Stock-based compensation
—
—
0.7
0.7
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
66.5
$
14.7
$
(3.1
)
$
78.1
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
38
%
11
%
—
26
%
Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA
$
24.1
$
5.0
$
0.4
$
29.5
Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA
36
%
34
%
(13
)%
38
%
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Entertainment &
IT Services &
Total
Communications
Hardware
Corporate
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(69.8
)
Add:
Income tax expense
9.4
Interest expense
131.5
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1.3
Other income, net
(1.6
)
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
12.5
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
103.3
$
17.2
$
(37.2
)
$
83.3
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
210.8
41.0
0.2
252.0
Restructuring and severance related charges
3.1
4.9
0.3
8.3
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
22.5
22.5
Stock-based compensation
—
—
5.6
5.6
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
317.2
$
63.1
$
(8.6
)
$
371.7
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
37
%
11
%
—
27
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017
Entertainment &
IT Services &
Total
Communications
Hardware
Corporate
Company
Net income (GAAP)
$
40.0
Add:
Income tax expense
26.7
Interest expense
85.2
Gain on sale of CyrusOne
(117.7
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3.2
Other expense, net
1.4
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
16.6
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
86.1
$
5.3
$
(36.0
)
$
55.4
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
163.7
29.1
0.2
193.0
Restructuring and severance related charges
27.6
5.1
—
32.7
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
18.5
18.5
Stock-based compensation
—
—
5.9
5.9
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
277.4
$
39.5
$
(11.4
)
$
305.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
39
%
10
%
—
29
%
Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA
$
39.8
$
23.6
$
2.8
$
66.2
Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA
14
%
60
%
(25
)%
22
%
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash provided by operating activities
$
91.9
$
46.6
$
214.7
$
203.4
Capital expenditures
(79.9
)
(62.3
)
(220.6
)
(210.5
)
Proceeds from sale of Investment in CyrusOne
—
—
—
140.7
Acquisitions of businesses
—
(157.4
)
(216.8
)
(167.0
)
Other, net
0.1
(0.3
)
—
—
Cash used in investing activities
(79.8
)
(220.0
)
(437.4
)
(236.8
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
943.0
—
943.0
Net increase (decrease) in corporate credit and receivables
facilities with initial maturities less than 90 days
0.4
—
194.6
(89.5
)
Repayment of debt
(4.4
)
(396.6
)
(328.7
)
(403.0
)
Debt issuance costs
(0.7
)
(17.8
)
(11.7
)
(19.1
)
Dividends paid on preferred stock
(2.6
)
(2.6
)
(10.4
)
(10.4
)
Other, net
0.2
0.2
(1.9
)
(0.8
)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(7.1
)
526.2
(158.1
)
420.2
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(0.2
)
—
(0.3
)
—
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4.8
352.8
(381.1
)
386.8
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
10.6
43.7
396.5
9.7
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
15.4
$
396.5
$
15.4
$
396.5
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
Cash provided by operating activities
$
91.9
$
46.6
$
214.7
$
203.4
Adjustments:
Capital expenditures
(79.9
)
(62.3
)
(220.6
)
(210.5
)
Restructuring and severance related payments
1.7
2.4
16.4
29.4
Preferred stock dividends
(2.6
)
(2.6
)
(10.4
)
(10.4
)
Transaction and integration costs*
3.0
7.2
40.9
16.1
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
14.1
$
(8.7
)
$
41.0
$
28.0
Income tax payments (refunds)
$
(0.6
)
$
3.3
$
(13.8
)
$
(12.9
)
* For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the adjustment for
transaction and integration costs includes a $3.5 million payment of
accrued interest on Hawaiian Telcom’s debt that was repaid upon the
completion of the merger and a $5.0 million contribution to Hawaiian
Telcom's pension plan. The pension plan contribution was required by the
Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii in order to complete
the merger between Cincinnati Bell Inc. and Hawaiian Telcom.
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Capital Expenditures
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Entertainment and Communications
$
72.3
$
62.3
$
31.8
$
27.6
$
55.1
IT Services and Hardware
7.4
7.4
6.5
5.1
7.2
Corporate
0.2
—
—
—
—
Total capital expenditures
$
79.9
$
69.7
$
38.3
$
32.7
$
62.3
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common
Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common
Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net (loss) income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
(32.6
)
$
(14.5
)
Special items:
Transaction and integration costs
4.3
4.1
Restructuring and severance related charges
3.4
3.5
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
—
3.2
Pension settlement charges
0.1
4.0
Other income, net
—
(0.7
)
Income tax effect of special items *
(3.0
)
(2.7
)
Total special items
4.8
11.4
Net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding
special items (Non-GAAP)
$
(27.8
)
$
(3.1
)
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding**
50.2
42.2
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
$
(0.65
)
$
(0.34
)
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.07
)
*
Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized
effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction
and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.
**
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss)
income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items
(Non-GAAP).
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common
Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common
Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net (loss) income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
(80.2
)
$
29.6
Special items:
Restructuring and severance related charges
8.3
32.7
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1.3
3.2
Transaction and integration costs
22.5
18.5
Gain on sale of Investment in CyrusOne
—
(117.7
)
Impairment of equity method investment
—
4.7
Pension settlement charges
0.1
4.0
Other income, net
—
(0.7
)
Income tax effect of special items *
(3.6
)
27.0
Total special items
28.6
(28.3
)
Net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding
special items (Non-GAAP)
$
(51.6
)
$
1.3
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding**
46.3
42.4
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
$
(1.73
)
$
0.70
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)
$
(1.11
)
$
0.03
*
Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized
effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction
and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.
**
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss)
income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items
(Non-GAAP).
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Guidance