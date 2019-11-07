Cincinnati Bell : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
11/07/2019 | 06:23am EST
HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue of $383 million and operating income of $23 million— Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $102 million
Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $249 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $93 million, up 2% year-over-year
Fiber-to-the-premise (“FTTP”) HSI net activations totaled 3,800 in Cincinnati and 900 in Hawaii during the quarter
Hawaiian Telcom generated Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million, an increase of 13% from a year ago
IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $141 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million
Cash provided by operating activities totaled $189 million year-to-date, and free cash flow2 of $34 million year-to-date
Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.
Commenting on the company’s performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Leigh Fox stated, "Our solid third quarter results demonstrate the superior quality of our fiber assets and ability to capitalize on the expanded scale of our IT services business. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our full year 2019 financial guidance.”
Consolidated Results
Consolidated revenue totaled $383 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1,146 million year-to-date
Operating income was $23 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $58 million year-to-date
Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $303 million year-to-date
Entertainment and Communications Segment
Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $249 million for the third quarter of 2019
Cincinnati revenue totaled $171 million in the third quarter
Fioptics revenue totaled $88 million, up $2 million from a year ago
Fioptics internet subscribers totaled 247,100, up 10,500 year-over-year
Fioptics is available to approximately 75% of Greater Cincinnati, which includes a combination of fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") and fiber-to-the-node ("FTTN") addresses
During the first nine months of 2019, 9,700 additional homes and businesses were passed with FTTP, which is available to 482,000 addresses or approximately 60% of Cincinnati's total addressable market
Hawaii revenue totaled $78 million in the third quarter of 2019
Consumer / SMB Fiber revenue totaled $22 million, up 4% from a year ago
Consumer / SMB Fiber is available to approximately 50% of Hawaii, which includes a combination of FTTP and FTTN addresses
During the first nine months of 2019, 3,600 additional homes and businesses were passed with FTTP, which is available to 170,600 addresses, approximately 35% of Hawaii's total addressable market
Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 2% from a year ago
IT Services and Hardware Segment
IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $141 million for the third quarter of 2019
Communications revenue was $51 million, up $4 million year-over-year
Consulting revenue totaled $38 million for the third quarter, up $2 million year-over-year
Cloud revenue of $23 million, up $3 million from the prior year excluding insourcing initiatives from General Electric Company (“GE”)
Infrastructure Solutions revenue totaled $29 million, down $3 million year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million for the third quarter of 2019, consistent year-over-year excluding the impact of GE’s insourcing initiatives
Cash Flow and Financial Position
Operating cash flows totaled $189 million year-to-date with free cash flow totaling $34 million year-to-date
Liquidity of $162 million as of September 30, 2019, with no significant maturities until 2024
Capital expenditures were $167 million year-to-date
Gross NOL carryforward of approximately $800 million as of September 30, 2019
2019 Outlook
Cincinnati Bell is reaffirming the following guidance for 2019 as initially provided on February 14, 2019:
Category
2019
Guidance Range
Revenue
$1,515M - $1,575M
Adjusted EBITDA
$400M - $410M
Conference Call/Webcast
Cincinnati Bell will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com. Callers can dial toll-free (888) 254-3590 or toll (929) 477-0448. A taped replay of the conference call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 21, 2019. To access the telephone replay, please dial toll-free (888) 203-1112 or toll (719) 457-0820, and then enter the conference ID number 5338917. An archived webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains information about adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by Cincinnati Bell management when evaluating results of operations and cash flow. Management believes these measures also provide users of the financial statements with additional and useful comparisons of current results of operations and cash flows with past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables distributed with this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com.
1Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP operating income plus depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, restructuring and severance related charges, (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, transaction and integration costs, asset impairments, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA margin provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies.
2Free cash flow provides a useful measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. The company defines free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted for restructuring and severance related payments, transaction and integration payments, less capital expenditures and preferred stock dividends. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or the change in cash on the balance sheet and may not be comparable with free cash flow as defined by other companies. Although the company believes there is no comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow, the attached financial information reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow.
Net debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The company defines net debt as the sum of the face amount of short-term and long-term debt, unamortized premium and/or discount and unamortized note issuance costs, offset by cash and cash equivalents.
Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items in total and per share provides a useful measure of operating performance. Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with net income (loss) excluding special items as defined by other companies.
About Cincinnati Bell Inc.
With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months
Ended
September 30,
Change
Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
Change
2019
2018
$
%
2019
2018
$
%
Revenue
$
382.5
$
386.7
$
(4.2
)
(1
)%
$
1,146.3
$
979.2
$
167.1
17
%
Costs and expenses
Cost of services and products
194.7
197.7
(3.0
)
(2
)%
587.9
499.4
88.5
18
%
Selling, general and administrative
88.0
85.7
2.3
3
%
261.3
220.2
41.1
19
%
Depreciation and amortization
75.5
75.5
-
0
%
229.1
177.6
51.5
29
%
Restructuring and severance related charges
1.3
-
1.3
n/m
6.4
4.9
1.5
31
%
Transaction and integration costs
0.2
13.3
(13.1
)
(98
)%
3.8
18.2
(14.4
)
(79
)%
Operating income
22.8
14.5
8.3
57
%
57.8
58.9
(1.1
)
(2
)%
Interest expense
35.0
33.7
1.3
4
%
105.0
96.3
8.7
9
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
n/m
-
1.3
(1.3
)
n/m
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
2.8
3.0
(0.2
)
(7
)%
8.4
9.5
(1.1
)
(12
)%
Other expense (income), net
0.5
(1.2
)
1.7
n/m
(0.4
)
(2.4
)
2.0
(83
)%
Loss before income taxes
(15.5
)
(21.0
)
5.5
(26
)%
(55.2
)
(45.8
)
(9.4
)
21
%
Income tax benefit
(1.9
)
(3.3
)
1.4
(42
)%
(9.2
)
(6.0
)
(3.2
)
53
%
Net loss
(13.6
)
(17.7
)
4.1
(23
)%
(46.0
)
(39.8
)
(6.2
)
16
%
Preferred stock dividends
2.6
2.6
-
-
7.8
7.8
-
-
Net loss applicable to common shareowners
$
(16.2
)
$
(20.3
)
$
4.1
(20
)%
$
(53.8
)
$
(47.6
)
$
(6.2
)
13
%
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(1.07
)
$
(1.06
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)
- Basic
50.4
50.1
50.4
45.0
- Diluted
50.4
50.1
50.4
45.0
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Income Statement
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months
Ended
September 30,
Change
Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
Change
2019
2018
$
%
2019
2018
$
%
Income Statement
Revenue
$
248.5
$
253.4
$
(4.9
)
(2
)%
$
749.3
$
601.5
$
147.8
25
%
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of services and products
111.5
118.8
(7.3
)
(6
)%
338.8
274.8
64.0
23
%
Selling, general and administrative
44.2
44.0
0.2
0
%
133.9
100.1
33.8
34
%
Depreciation and amortization
64.4
65.6
(1.2
)
(2
)%
190.5
147.5
43.0
29
%
Restructuring and severance related charges
0.7
-
0.7
n/m
4.9
-
4.9
n/m
Total operating costs and expenses
220.8
228.4
(7.6
)
(3
)%
668.1
522.4
145.7
28
%
Operating income
$
27.7
$
25.0
$
2.7
11
%
$
81.2
$
79.1
$
2.1
3
%
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Revenue
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Revenue
Consumer / SMB Fiber *
Data
$
39.3
$
8.0
$
47.3
$
36.0
$
6.3
$
42.3
Video
39.5
10.7
50.2
40.7
11.7
52.4
Voice
9.2
2.7
11.9
9.4
2.7
12.1
Other
0.4
0.2
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.4
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber
88.4
21.6
110.0
86.4
20.8
107.2
Enterprise Fiber
Data
21.6
9.9
31.5
21.0
8.7
29.7
Legacy
Data
26.1
14.6
40.7
27.5
16.5
44.0
Voice
31.5
27.3
58.8
35.0
29.7
64.7
Other
3.2
4.3
7.5
3.8
4.0
7.8
Total Legacy
60.8
46.2
107.0
66.3
50.2
116.5
Total Entertainment & Communications
$
170.8
$
77.7
$
248.5
$
173.7
$
79.7
$
253.4
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Cincinnati
Hawaii
Total
Revenue
Consumer / SMB Fiber *
Data
$
115.5
$
23.8
$
139.3
$
106.0
$
6.3
$
112.3
Video
120.3
33.2
153.5
119.6
11.7
131.3
Voice
27.6
8.2
35.8
28.0
2.7
30.7
Other
1.1
0.5
1.6
0.9
0.1
1.0
Total Consumer / SMB Fiber
264.5
65.7
330.2
254.5
20.8
275.3
Enterprise Fiber
Data
63.8
29.3
93.1
62.8
8.7
71.5
Legacy
Data
78.4
45.7
124.1
85.0
16.5
101.5
Voice
96.3
83.3
179.6
109.4
29.7
139.1
Other
10.2
12.1
22.3
10.1
4.0
14.1
Total Legacy
184.9
141.1
326.0
204.5
50.2
254.7
Total Entertainment & Communications
$
513.2
$
236.1
$
749.3
$
521.8
$
79.7
$
601.5
* Represents Fioptics in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Entertainment and Communications Metric Information
** Includes units passed for both consumer and business on Oahu and neighboring islands.
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
IT Services and Hardware Income Statement and Metric Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Change
September 30,
Change
2019
2018
$
%
2019
2018
$
%
Income Statement
Revenue
$
140.5
$
141.1
$
(0.6
)
0
%
$
417.0
$
397.0
$
20.0
5
%
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of services and products
89.4
86.4
3.0
3
%
268.3
243.1
25.2
10
%
Selling, general and administrative
38.8
37.5
1.3
3
%
113.8
110.5
3.3
3
%
Depreciation and amortization
11.1
9.9
1.2
12
%
38.5
30.0
8.5
28
%
Restructuring and severance related charges
0.6
-
0.6
n/m
1.5
4.9
(3.4
)
(69
)%
Total operating costs and expenses
139.9
133.8
6.1
5
%
422.1
388.5
33.6
9
%
Operating income (loss)
$
0.6
$
7.3
$
(6.7
)
(92
)%
$
(5.1
)
$
8.5
$
(13.6
)
n/m
Revenue
Consulting
37.6
35.9
1.7
5
%
114.6
100.7
13.9
14
%
Cloud
22.6
26.2
(3.6
)
(14
)%
69.8
71.8
(2.0
)
(3
)%
Communications
51.3
47.0
4.3
9
%
147.0
129.1
17.9
14
%
Infrastructure Solutions
29.0
32.0
(3.0
)
(9
)%
85.6
95.4
(9.8
)
(10
)%
Total IT Services and Hardware Revenue
$
140.5
$
141.1
$
(0.6
)
0
%
$
417.0
$
397.0
$
20.0
5
%
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Consulting
Billable Resources
1,007
1,039
1,039
1,039
999
Communications
NaaS Locations
3,492
2,988
2,550
2,257
1,101
SD - WAN Locations
1,849
1,743
1,002
803
488
Hosted UCaaS Profiles*
270,335
254,679
244,482
239,581
223,311
* Includes Hawaii Hosted UCaaS Profiles beginning September 30, 2018
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Receivables Facility
$
141.5
$
176.6
Credit Agreement - Tranche B Term Loan due 2024
594.0
598.5
Credit Agreement - Revolving Credit Facility
45.0
18.0
7 1/4% Senior Notes due 2023
22.3
22.3
7% Senior Notes due 2024
625.0
625.0
8% Senior Notes due 2025
350.0
350.0
Cincinnati Bell Telephone Notes
87.9
87.9
Other financing lease agreements
5.4
3.1
Capital leases
78.9
73.9
Net unamortized premium
1.4
1.7
Unamortized note issuance costs
(24.0
)
(27.2
)
Total debt
1,927.4
1,929.8
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(6.5
)
(15.4
)
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
$
1,920.9
$
1,914.4
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Entertainment &
Communications
IT Services &
Hardware
Corporate
Total
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(13.6
)
Add:
Income tax benefit
(1.9
)
Interest expense
35.0
Other expense, net
0.5
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
2.8
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
27.7
$
0.6
$
(5.5
)
$
22.8
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
64.4
11.1
-
75.5
Restructuring and severance related charges
0.7
0.6
-
1.3
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
0.2
0.2
Stock-based compensation
-
-
2.0
2.0
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
92.8
$
12.3
$
(3.3
)
$
101.8
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
37
%
9
%
-
27
%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Entertainment &
Communications
IT Services &
Hardware
Corporate
Total
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(17.7
)
Add:
Income tax benefit
(3.3
)
Interest expense
33.7
Other income, net
(1.2
)
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
3.0
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
25.0
$
7.3
$
(17.8
)
$
14.5
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
65.6
9.9
-
75.5
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
13.3
13.3
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1.9
1.9
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
90.6
$
17.2
$
(2.6
)
$
105.2
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
36
%
12
%
-
27
%
Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA
2.2
(4.9
)
(0.7
)
(3.4
)
Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA
2
%
-28
%
27
%
-3
%
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Entertainment &
Communications
IT Services &
Hardware
Corporate
Total
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(46.0
)
Add:
Income tax benefit
(9.2
)
Interest expense
105.0
Other income, net
(0.4
)
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
8.4
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
81.2
$
(5.1
)
$
(18.3
)
$
57.8
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
190.5
38.5
0.1
229.1
Restructuring and severance related charges
4.9
1.5
-
6.4
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
3.8
3.8
Stock-based compensation
-
-
5.4
5.4
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
276.6
$
34.9
$
(9.0
)
$
302.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
37
%
8
%
-
26
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Entertainment &
Communications
IT Services &
Hardware
Corporate
Total
Company
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(39.8
)
Add:
Income tax benefit
(6.0
)
Interest expense
96.3
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1.3
Other income, net
(2.4
)
Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense
9.5
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
79.1
$
8.5
$
(28.7
)
$
58.9
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
147.5
30.0
0.1
177.6
Restructuring and severance related charges
-
4.9
-
4.9
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
18.2
18.2
Stock-based compensation
-
-
4.5
4.5
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
226.6
$
43.4
$
(5.9
)
$
264.1
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
38
%
11
%
-
27
%
Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA
50.0
(8.5
)
(3.1
)
38.4
Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA
22
%
(20
)%
53
%
15
%
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash provided by operating activities
$
70.1
$
32.9
$
188.9
$
122.8
Capital expenditures
(56.7
)
(69.7
)
(167.3
)
(140.7
)
Acquisitions of businesses
-
(214.0
)
-
(216.8
)
Other, net
0.3
(0.1
)
0.3
(0.1
)
Cash used in investing activities
(56.4
)
(283.8
)
(167.0
)
(357.6
)
Net (decrease) increase in corporate credit and receivables facilities with initial maturities less than 90 days
(9.6
)
194.2
(8.1
)
194.2
Repayment of debt
(4.2
)
(318.4
)
(13.4
)
(324.3
)
Debt issuance costs
(0.1
)
(8.5
)
(0.8
)
(11.0
)
Dividends paid on preferred stock
(2.6
)
(2.6
)
(7.8
)
(7.8
)
Other, net
-
(0.1
)
(0.8
)
(2.1
)
Cash used in financing activities
(16.5
)
(135.4
)
(30.9
)
(151.0
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
-
0.1
0.1
(0.1
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2.8
)
(386.2
)
(8.9
)
(385.9
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9.3
396.8
15.4
396.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
6.5
$
10.6
$
6.5
$
10.6
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
Cash provided by operating activities
$
70.1
$
32.9
$
188.9
$
122.8
Adjustments:
Capital expenditures
(56.7
)
(69.7
)
(167.3
)
(140.7
)
Restructuring and severance related payments
2.4
6.5
13.2
14.7
Preferred stock dividends
(2.6
)
(2.6
)
(7.8
)
(7.8
)
Transaction and integration costs
2.5
33.7
6.7
37.9
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
15.7
$
0.8
$
33.7
$
26.9
Income tax payments (refunds)
$
0.2
$
0.4
$
1.8
$
(13.2
)
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Capital Expenditures
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
Entertainment and Communications
Cincinnati
$
33.7
$
34.1
$
30.8
$
50.5
$
41.4
Hawaii
17.6
13.8
20.3
21.8
20.9
Total Entertainment and Communications
51.3
47.9
51.1
72.3
62.3
IT Services and Hardware
5.4
6.1
5.4
7.4
7.4
Corporate
-
0.1
-
0.2
-
Total capital expenditures
$
56.7
$
54.1
$
56.5
$
79.9
$
69.7
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
(16.2
)
$
(20.3
)
Special items:
Restructuring and severance related charges
1.3
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
Transaction and integration costs
0.2
13.3
Income tax effect of special items *
(0.7
)
(0.9
)
Total special items
0.8
12.4
Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP)
$
(15.4
)
$
(7.9
)
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding**
50.4
50.1
Diluted loss per common share (GAAP)
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.41
)
Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.16
)
* Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.
** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP).
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
(53.8
)
$
(47.6
)
Special items:
Restructuring and severance related charges
6.4
4.9
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1.3
Transaction and integration costs
3.8
18.2
Income tax effect of special items *
(2.5
)
(0.6
)
Total special items
7.7
23.8
Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP)
$
(46.1
)
$
(23.8
)
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding**
50.4
45.0
Diluted loss per common share (GAAP)
$
(1.07
)
$
(1.06
)
Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.53
)
* Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item.
** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP).
Cincinnati Bell Inc.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Guidance