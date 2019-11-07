Cincinnati Bell : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 11/07/2019 | 06:23am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HIGHLIGHTS Revenue of $383 million and operating income of $23 million— Adjusted EBITDA 1 totaled $102 million

totaled $102 million Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $249 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $93 million, up 2% year-over-year

Fiber-to-the-premise (“FTTP”) HSI net activations totaled 3,800 in Cincinnati and 900 in Hawaii during the quarter

Hawaiian Telcom generated Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million, an increase of 13% from a year ago

IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $141 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $189 million year-to-date, and free cash flow2 of $34 million year-to-date Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Commenting on the company’s performance, President and Chief Executive Officer Leigh Fox stated, "Our solid third quarter results demonstrate the superior quality of our fiber assets and ability to capitalize on the expanded scale of our IT services business. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our full year 2019 financial guidance.” Consolidated Results Consolidated revenue totaled $383 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1,146 million year-to-date

Operating income was $23 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $58 million year-to-date

Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $303 million year-to-date Entertainment and Communications Segment Entertainment and Communications revenue totaled $249 million for the third quarter of 2019 Cincinnati revenue totaled $171 million in the third quarter Fioptics revenue totaled $88 million, up $2 million from a year ago Fioptics internet subscribers totaled 247,100, up 10,500 year-over-year Fioptics is available to approximately 75% of Greater Cincinnati, which includes a combination of fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") and fiber-to-the-node ("FTTN") addresses During the first nine months of 2019, 9,700 additional homes and businesses were passed with FTTP, which is available to 482,000 addresses or approximately 60% of Cincinnati's total addressable market Hawaii revenue totaled $78 million in the third quarter of 2019 Consumer / SMB Fiber revenue totaled $22 million, up 4% from a year ago Consumer / SMB Fiber internet subscribers totaled 67,800, adding 3,800 customers year-over-year Consumer / SMB Fiber is available to approximately 50% of Hawaii, which includes a combination of FTTP and FTTN addresses During the first nine months of 2019, 3,600 additional homes and businesses were passed with FTTP, which is available to 170,600 addresses, approximately 35% of Hawaii's total addressable market

Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million in the third quarter of 2019, up 2% from a year ago IT Services and Hardware Segment IT Services and Hardware revenue totaled $141 million for the third quarter of 2019 Communications revenue was $51 million, up $4 million year-over-year Consulting revenue totaled $38 million for the third quarter, up $2 million year-over-year Cloud revenue of $23 million, up $3 million from the prior year excluding insourcing initiatives from General Electric Company (“GE”) Infrastructure Solutions revenue totaled $29 million, down $3 million year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million for the third quarter of 2019, consistent year-over-year excluding the impact of GE’s insourcing initiatives Cash Flow and Financial Position Operating cash flows totaled $189 million year-to-date with free cash flow totaling $34 million year-to-date

Liquidity of $162 million as of September 30, 2019, with no significant maturities until 2024

Capital expenditures were $167 million year-to-date

Gross NOL carryforward of approximately $800 million as of September 30, 2019 2019 Outlook Cincinnati Bell is reaffirming the following guidance for 2019 as initially provided on February 14, 2019: Category 2019

Guidance Range Revenue $1,515M - $1,575M Adjusted EBITDA $400M - $410M Conference Call/Webcast Cincinnati Bell will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com. Callers can dial toll-free (888) 254-3590 or toll (929) 477-0448. A taped replay of the conference call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 21, 2019. To access the telephone replay, please dial toll-free (888) 203-1112 or toll (719) 457-0820, and then enter the conference ID number 5338917. An archived webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kei Lawson, 513-565-0510

E-mail: Takeitha.Lawson@cinbell.com or MEDIA CONTACT:

Josh Pichler, 513-565-0310

E-mail: Josh.Pichler@cinbell.com Safe Harbor Note This release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in federal securities laws including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations and future plans and strategies of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The following important factors, among other things, could cause or contribute to actual results being materially and adversely different from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: those discussed in this release; we operate in highly competitive industries, and customers may not continue to purchase products or services, which would result in reduced revenue and loss of market share; we may be unable to grow our revenues and cash flows despite the initiatives we have implemented; failure to anticipate the need for and introduce new products and services or to compete with new technologies may compromise our success in the telecommunications industry; our access lines, which generate a significant portion of our cash flows and profits, are decreasing in number and if we continue to experience access line losses similar to the past several years, our revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations may be adversely impacted; our failure to meet performance standards under our agreements could result in customers terminating their relationships with us or customers being entitled to receive financial compensation, which would lead to reduced revenues and/or increased costs; we generate a substantial portion of our revenue by serving a limited geographic area; a large customer accounts for a significant portion of our revenues and accounts receivable and the loss or significant reduction in business from this customer would cause operating revenues to decline and could negatively impact profitability and cash flows; maintaining our telecommunications networks requires significant capital expenditures, and our inability or failure to maintain our telecommunications networks could have a material impact on our market share and ability to generate revenue; increases in broadband usage may cause network capacity limitations, resulting in service disruptions or reduced capacity for customers; we may be liable for material that content providers distribute on our networks; cyber attacks or other breaches of network or other information technology security could have an adverse effect on our business; natural disasters, terrorists acts or acts of war could cause damage to our infrastructure and result in significant disruptions to our operations; the regulation of our businesses by federal and state authorities may, among other things, place us at a competitive disadvantage, restrict our ability to price our products and services and threaten our operating licenses; we depend on a number of third party providers, and the loss of, or problems with, one or more of these providers may impede our growth or cause us to lose customers; a failure of back-office information technology systems could adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition; if we fail to extend or renegotiate our collective bargaining agreements with our labor union when they expire or if our unionized employees were to engage in a strike or other work stoppage, our business and operating results could be materially harmed; the loss of any of the senior management team or attrition among key sales associates could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; our debt could limit our ability to fund operations, raise additional capital, and fulfill our obligations, which, in turn, would have a material adverse effect on our businesses and prospects generally; our indebtedness imposes significant restrictions on us; we depend on our loans and credit facilities to provide for our short-term financing requirements in excess of amounts generated by operations, and the availability of those funds may be reduced or limited; the servicing of our indebtedness is dependent on our ability to generate cash, which could be impacted by many factors beyond our control; we depend on the receipt of dividends or other intercompany transfers from our subsidiaries and investments; the trading price of our common shares may be volatile, and the value of an investment in our common shares may decline; the uncertain economic environment, including uncertainty in the U.S. and world securities markets, could impact our business and financial condition; our future cash flows could be adversely affected if we are unable to fully realize our deferred tax assets; adverse changes in the value of assets or obligations associated with our employee benefit plans could negatively impact shareowners’ deficit and liquidity; third parties may claim that we are infringing upon their intellectual property, and we could suffer significant litigation or licensing expenses or be prevented from selling products; third parties may infringe upon our intellectual property, and we may expend significant resources enforcing our rights or suffer competitive injury; we could be subject to a significant amount of litigation, which could require us to pay significant damages or settlements; we could incur significant costs resulting from complying with, or potential violations of, environmental, health and human safety laws; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from our acquisition of Hawaiian Telcom will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses of the Company and Hawaiian Telcom will not be integrated successfully; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K report, Form 10-Q reports and Form 8-K reports. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates as of the date hereof and there may be other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this release except as required by applicable law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains information about adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by Cincinnati Bell management when evaluating results of operations and cash flow. Management believes these measures also provide users of the financial statements with additional and useful comparisons of current results of operations and cash flows with past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables distributed with this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cincinnatibell.com. 1Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP operating income plus depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, restructuring and severance related charges, (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, transaction and integration costs, asset impairments, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin provides a useful measure of operational performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with the measure as defined by other companies. 2Free cash flow provides a useful measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. The company defines free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted for restructuring and severance related payments, transaction and integration payments, less capital expenditures and preferred stock dividends. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or the change in cash on the balance sheet and may not be comparable with free cash flow as defined by other companies. Although the company believes there is no comparable GAAP measure for free cash flow, the attached financial information reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow. Net debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The company defines net debt as the sum of the face amount of short-term and long-term debt, unamortized premium and/or discount and unamortized note issuance costs, offset by cash and cash equivalents. Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items in total and per share provides a useful measure of operating performance. Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders excluding special items should not be considered as an alternative to comparable GAAP measures of profitability and may not be comparable with net income (loss) excluding special items as defined by other companies. About Cincinnati Bell Inc. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release. Cincinnati Bell Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

September 30, Change Nine Months

Ended

September 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Revenue $ 382.5 $ 386.7 $ (4.2 ) (1 )% $ 1,146.3 $ 979.2 $ 167.1 17 % Costs and expenses Cost of services and products 194.7 197.7 (3.0 ) (2 )% 587.9 499.4 88.5 18 % Selling, general and administrative 88.0 85.7 2.3 3 % 261.3 220.2 41.1 19 % Depreciation and amortization 75.5 75.5 - 0 % 229.1 177.6 51.5 29 % Restructuring and severance related charges 1.3 - 1.3 n/m 6.4 4.9 1.5 31 % Transaction and integration costs 0.2 13.3 (13.1 ) (98 )% 3.8 18.2 (14.4 ) (79 )% Operating income 22.8 14.5 8.3 57 % 57.8 58.9 (1.1 ) (2 )% Interest expense 35.0 33.7 1.3 4 % 105.0 96.3 8.7 9 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - n/m - 1.3 (1.3 ) n/m Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 2.8 3.0 (0.2 ) (7 )% 8.4 9.5 (1.1 ) (12 )% Other expense (income), net 0.5 (1.2 ) 1.7 n/m (0.4 ) (2.4 ) 2.0 (83 )% Loss before income taxes (15.5 ) (21.0 ) 5.5 (26 )% (55.2 ) (45.8 ) (9.4 ) 21 % Income tax benefit (1.9 ) (3.3 ) 1.4 (42 )% (9.2 ) (6.0 ) (3.2 ) 53 % Net loss (13.6 ) (17.7 ) 4.1 (23 )% (46.0 ) (39.8 ) (6.2 ) 16 % Preferred stock dividends 2.6 2.6 - - 7.8 7.8 - - Net loss applicable to common shareowners $ (16.2 ) $ (20.3 ) $ 4.1 (20 )% $ (53.8 ) $ (47.6 ) $ (6.2 ) 13 % Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) - Basic 50.4 50.1 50.4 45.0 - Diluted 50.4 50.1 50.4 45.0 Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Income Statement (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months

Ended

September 30, Change Nine Months

Ended

September 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 248.5 $ 253.4 $ (4.9 ) (2 )% $ 749.3 $ 601.5 $ 147.8 25 % Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 111.5 118.8 (7.3 ) (6 )% 338.8 274.8 64.0 23 % Selling, general and administrative 44.2 44.0 0.2 0 % 133.9 100.1 33.8 34 % Depreciation and amortization 64.4 65.6 (1.2 ) (2 )% 190.5 147.5 43.0 29 % Restructuring and severance related charges 0.7 - 0.7 n/m 4.9 - 4.9 n/m Total operating costs and expenses 220.8 228.4 (7.6 ) (3 )% 668.1 522.4 145.7 28 % Operating income $ 27.7 $ 25.0 $ 2.7 11 % $ 81.2 $ 79.1 $ 2.1 3 % Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Revenue (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 39.3 $ 8.0 $ 47.3 $ 36.0 $ 6.3 $ 42.3 Video 39.5 10.7 50.2 40.7 11.7 52.4 Voice 9.2 2.7 11.9 9.4 2.7 12.1 Other 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 88.4 21.6 110.0 86.4 20.8 107.2 Enterprise Fiber Data 21.6 9.9 31.5 21.0 8.7 29.7 Legacy Data 26.1 14.6 40.7 27.5 16.5 44.0 Voice 31.5 27.3 58.8 35.0 29.7 64.7 Other 3.2 4.3 7.5 3.8 4.0 7.8 Total Legacy 60.8 46.2 107.0 66.3 50.2 116.5 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 170.8 $ 77.7 $ 248.5 $ 173.7 $ 79.7 $ 253.4 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cincinnati Hawaii Total Cincinnati Hawaii Total Revenue Consumer / SMB Fiber * Data $ 115.5 $ 23.8 $ 139.3 $ 106.0 $ 6.3 $ 112.3 Video 120.3 33.2 153.5 119.6 11.7 131.3 Voice 27.6 8.2 35.8 28.0 2.7 30.7 Other 1.1 0.5 1.6 0.9 0.1 1.0 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber 264.5 65.7 330.2 254.5 20.8 275.3 Enterprise Fiber Data 63.8 29.3 93.1 62.8 8.7 71.5 Legacy Data 78.4 45.7 124.1 85.0 16.5 101.5 Voice 96.3 83.3 179.6 109.4 29.7 139.1 Other 10.2 12.1 22.3 10.1 4.0 14.1 Total Legacy 184.9 141.1 326.0 204.5 50.2 254.7 Total Entertainment & Communications $ 513.2 $ 236.1 $ 749.3 $ 521.8 $ 79.7 $ 601.5 * Represents Fioptics in Cincinnati Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Metric Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Cincinnati Metrics Fioptics Data Internet FTTP * 214.6 210.8 207.6 201.5 196.8 Internet FTTN * 32.5 34.0 35.7 37.5 39.8 Total Fioptics Internet 247.1 244.8 243.3 239.0 236.6 Video Video FTTP * 113.5 114.5 115.2 115.0 115.6 Video FTTN * 23.0 23.5 24.0 24.9 25.9 Total Fioptics Video 136.5 138.0 139.2 139.9 141.5 Voice Fioptics Voice Lines 108.0 108.8 109.0 107.6 107.0 Fioptics Units Passed Units Passed FTTP * 482.0 480.1 477.6 472.3 459.1 Units Passed FTTN * 138.6 138.7 138.5 138.7 139.5 Total Fioptics Units Passed 620.6 618.8 616.1 611.0 598.6 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 5,006 4,672 4,540 4,565 4,331 Legacy Data DSL 65.9 67.9 69.6 72.0 74.1 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 202.9 210.3 218.0 226.2 232.7 * Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN) Cincinnati Bell Inc. Entertainment and Communications Metric Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Hawaii Metrics Consumer / SMB Fiber Data Internet FTTP * 54.6 53.7 52.7 51.6 49.5 Internet FTTN * 13.2 13.4 13.9 14.3 14.5 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Internet 67.8 67.1 66.6 65.9 64.0 Video Video FTTP * 31.8 33.0 33.5 33.8 33.3 Video FTTN * 13.2 13.9 14.3 15.0 15.3 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Video 45.0 46.9 47.8 48.8 48.6 Voice Consumer / SMB Fiber Voice Lines 30.1 30.1 30.3 30.3 29.9 Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed ** Units Passed FTTP * 170.6 169.2 168.1 167.0 163.6 Units Passed FTTN * 72.8 72.9 73.4 73.5 73.3 Total Consumer / SMB Fiber Units Passed 243.4 242.1 241.5 240.5 236.9 Enterprise Fiber Data Ethernet Bandwidth (Gb) 3,424 2,924 2,413 2,091 1,948 Legacy Data DSL 44.3 45.7 47.2 48.7 50.4 Voice Legacy Voice Lines 183.0 187.6 192.8 197.8 203.4 * Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP), Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN) ** Includes units passed for both consumer and business on Oahu and neighboring islands. Cincinnati Bell Inc. IT Services and Hardware Income Statement and Metric Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Change September 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Revenue $ 140.5 $ 141.1 $ (0.6 ) 0 % $ 417.0 $ 397.0 $ 20.0 5 % Operating costs and expenses Cost of services and products 89.4 86.4 3.0 3 % 268.3 243.1 25.2 10 % Selling, general and administrative 38.8 37.5 1.3 3 % 113.8 110.5 3.3 3 % Depreciation and amortization 11.1 9.9 1.2 12 % 38.5 30.0 8.5 28 % Restructuring and severance related charges 0.6 - 0.6 n/m 1.5 4.9 (3.4 ) (69 )% Total operating costs and expenses 139.9 133.8 6.1 5 % 422.1 388.5 33.6 9 % Operating income (loss) $ 0.6 $ 7.3 $ (6.7 ) (92 )% $ (5.1 ) $ 8.5 $ (13.6 ) n/m Revenue Consulting 37.6 35.9 1.7 5 % 114.6 100.7 13.9 14 % Cloud 22.6 26.2 (3.6 ) (14 )% 69.8 71.8 (2.0 ) (3 )% Communications 51.3 47.0 4.3 9 % 147.0 129.1 17.9 14 % Infrastructure Solutions 29.0 32.0 (3.0 ) (9 )% 85.6 95.4 (9.8 ) (10 )% Total IT Services and Hardware Revenue $ 140.5 $ 141.1 $ (0.6 ) 0 % $ 417.0 $ 397.0 $ 20.0 5 % September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Consulting Billable Resources 1,007 1,039 1,039 1,039 999 Communications NaaS Locations 3,492 2,988 2,550 2,257 1,101 SD - WAN Locations 1,849 1,743 1,002 803 488 Hosted UCaaS Profiles* 270,335 254,679 244,482 239,581 223,311 * Includes Hawaii Hosted UCaaS Profiles beginning September 30, 2018 Cincinnati Bell Inc. Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Receivables Facility $ 141.5 $ 176.6 Credit Agreement - Tranche B Term Loan due 2024 594.0 598.5 Credit Agreement - Revolving Credit Facility 45.0 18.0 7 1/4% Senior Notes due 2023 22.3 22.3 7% Senior Notes due 2024 625.0 625.0 8% Senior Notes due 2025 350.0 350.0 Cincinnati Bell Telephone Notes 87.9 87.9 Other financing lease agreements 5.4 3.1 Capital leases 78.9 73.9 Net unamortized premium 1.4 1.7 Unamortized note issuance costs (24.0 ) (27.2 ) Total debt 1,927.4 1,929.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (6.5 ) (15.4 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,920.9 $ 1,914.4 Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (13.6 ) Add: Income tax benefit (1.9 ) Interest expense 35.0 Other expense, net 0.5 Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 2.8 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 27.7 $ 0.6 $ (5.5 ) $ 22.8 Add: Depreciation and amortization 64.4 11.1 - 75.5 Restructuring and severance related charges 0.7 0.6 - 1.3 Transaction and integration costs - - 0.2 0.2 Stock-based compensation - - 2.0 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 92.8 $ 12.3 $ (3.3 ) $ 101.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 37 % 9 % - 27 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (17.7 ) Add: Income tax benefit (3.3 ) Interest expense 33.7 Other income, net (1.2 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 3.0 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 25.0 $ 7.3 $ (17.8 ) $ 14.5 Add: Depreciation and amortization 65.6 9.9 - 75.5 Transaction and integration costs - - 13.3 13.3 Stock-based compensation - - 1.9 1.9 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 90.6 $ 17.2 $ (2.6 ) $ 105.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 36 % 12 % - 27 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 2.2 (4.9 ) (0.7 ) (3.4 ) Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 2 % -28 % 27 % -3 % Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (46.0 ) Add: Income tax benefit (9.2 ) Interest expense 105.0 Other income, net (0.4 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 8.4 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 81.2 $ (5.1 ) $ (18.3 ) $ 57.8 Add: Depreciation and amortization 190.5 38.5 0.1 229.1 Restructuring and severance related charges 4.9 1.5 - 6.4 Transaction and integration costs - - 3.8 3.8 Stock-based compensation - - 5.4 5.4 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 276.6 $ 34.9 $ (9.0 ) $ 302.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 37 % 8 % - 26 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Entertainment &

Communications IT Services &

Hardware Corporate Total

Company Net loss (GAAP) $ (39.8 ) Add: Income tax benefit (6.0 ) Interest expense 96.3 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.3 Other income, net (2.4 ) Other components of pension and postretirement benefit plans expense 9.5 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 79.1 $ 8.5 $ (28.7 ) $ 58.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization 147.5 30.0 0.1 177.6 Restructuring and severance related charges - 4.9 - 4.9 Transaction and integration costs - - 18.2 18.2 Stock-based compensation - - 4.5 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 226.6 $ 43.4 $ (5.9 ) $ 264.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 38 % 11 % - 27 % Year-over-year dollar change in Adjusted EBITDA 50.0 (8.5 ) (3.1 ) 38.4 Year-over-year percentage change in Adjusted EBITDA 22 % (20 )% 53 % 15 % Cincinnati Bell Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 70.1 $ 32.9 $ 188.9 $ 122.8 Capital expenditures (56.7 ) (69.7 ) (167.3 ) (140.7 ) Acquisitions of businesses - (214.0 ) - (216.8 ) Other, net 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) Cash used in investing activities (56.4 ) (283.8 ) (167.0 ) (357.6 ) Net (decrease) increase in corporate credit and receivables facilities with initial maturities less than 90 days (9.6 ) 194.2 (8.1 ) 194.2 Repayment of debt (4.2 ) (318.4 ) (13.4 ) (324.3 ) Debt issuance costs (0.1 ) (8.5 ) (0.8 ) (11.0 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (2.6 ) (2.6 ) (7.8 ) (7.8 ) Other, net - (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (2.1 ) Cash used in financing activities (16.5 ) (135.4 ) (30.9 ) (151.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 0.1 0.1 (0.1 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2.8 ) (386.2 ) (8.9 ) (385.9 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9.3 396.8 15.4 396.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6.5 $ 10.6 $ 6.5 $ 10.6 Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Cash provided by operating activities $ 70.1 $ 32.9 $ 188.9 $ 122.8 Adjustments: Capital expenditures (56.7 ) (69.7 ) (167.3 ) (140.7 ) Restructuring and severance related payments 2.4 6.5 13.2 14.7 Preferred stock dividends (2.6 ) (2.6 ) (7.8 ) (7.8 ) Transaction and integration costs 2.5 33.7 6.7 37.9 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 15.7 $ 0.8 $ 33.7 $ 26.9 Income tax payments (refunds) $ 0.2 $ 0.4 $ 1.8 $ (13.2 ) Cincinnati Bell Inc. Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Entertainment and Communications Cincinnati $ 33.7 $ 34.1 $ 30.8 $ 50.5 $ 41.4 Hawaii 17.6 13.8 20.3 21.8 20.9 Total Entertainment and Communications 51.3 47.9 51.1 72.3 62.3 IT Services and Hardware 5.4 6.1 5.4 7.4 7.4 Corporate - 0.1 - 0.2 - Total capital expenditures $ 56.7 $ 54.1 $ 56.5 $ 79.9 $ 69.7 Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (16.2 ) $ (20.3 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 1.3 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - Transaction and integration costs 0.2 13.3 Income tax effect of special items * (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Total special items 0.8 12.4 Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ (15.4 ) $ (7.9 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 50.4 50.1 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.41 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.16 ) * Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item. ** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP). Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders, Excluding Special Items (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net loss applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (53.8 ) $ (47.6 ) Special items: Restructuring and severance related charges 6.4 4.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1.3 Transaction and integration costs 3.8 18.2 Income tax effect of special items * (2.5 ) (0.6 ) Total special items 7.7 23.8 Net loss applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP) $ (46.1 ) $ (23.8 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding** 50.4 45.0 Diluted loss per common share (GAAP) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.06 ) Adjusted diluted loss per common share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.53 ) * Special items have been tax effected utilizing the normalized effective tax rate for the period, with the exception of transaction and integration costs, which are treated as a discrete item. ** Weighted average diluted shares outstanding based on net (loss) income applicable to common shareowners, excluding special items (Non-GAAP). Cincinnati Bell Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Guidance (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Low High 2019 Operating Income (GAAP) Guidance Range $ 72 $ 91 Add: Depreciation and amortization 305 300 Restructuring and severance related charges 10 6 Transaction and integration costs 5 5 Stock compensation expense 8 8 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Guidance Range $ 400 $ 410 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005475/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on CINCINNATI BELL INC. 06:33a CINCINNATI BELL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:23a CINCINNATI BELL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results BU 06:18a CINCINNATI BELL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation .. AQ 11/04 CINCINNATI BELL AND CBTS : Selected as Finalist for Best Use of Imagery in the S.. BU 10/28 CINCINNATI BELL : Announces DAS In-Building Wireless for 4G/5G Cellular Coverage BU 10/11 CINCINNATI BELL INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date BU 09/17 CBTS : First Cisco Partner to Hold Five Strategic Certifications for Cisco Power.. BU 08/30 CINCINNATI BELL : Partners With Oregon District on Smart City Solution BU 08/22 CBTS : Adds Cisco SD-WAN as a Service to Communications Practice Portfolio BU 08/19 CINCINNATI BELL : Dustin Leek Joins CBTS to Lead Healthcare Practice BU