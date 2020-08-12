Cincinnati Financial : Business owners can sue insurer over coronavirus losses, Missouri judge rules

Aug 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Missouri said on
Wednesday a group of hair salons and restaurants can sue their
insurance carrier for business interruption losses caused by the
coronavirus pandemic, which they say caused a "direct physical
loss" to their premises.
The decision against Cincinnati Insurance Co by U.S.
District Judge Stephen Bough in Kansas City appears to be first
victory for policyholders suing insurers for improperly denying
claims related to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Insurers had won similar earlier cases in a Michigan state
court and a Washington, D.C., court, successfully arguing that
coverage was not warranted because the virus travels through the
air and does not cause physical damage.
While not ruling on the merits, Bough rejected Cincinnati
Insurance's bid to dismiss the Missouri case.
He said the presence of COVID-19 was not a "benign
condition," and the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that particles
were a "physical substance" that attached to and damaged their
property, rendering them unsafe and unusable.
Cincinnati Insurance is a unit of Cincinnati Financial Corp
. Its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The plaintiffs' businesses are located in Missouri and
Kansas. Their lawyers also did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Business owners have filed hundreds of lawsuits claiming
that their business interruption insurance, which typically
offers coverage for losses from calamities such as fires or
floods, should also cover a pandemic.
Insurers have countered that applying such coverage to
COVID-19 losses would result in crippling payouts and deplete
their capital.
Analysts have said the industry's coronavirus-related losses
have so far been modest.
The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is
considering whether to consolidate hundreds of lawsuits seeking
business interruption coverage for COVID-19.
The case is Studio 417 Inc et al v Cincinnati Insurance Co,
U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, No. 20-03127.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Alistair Bell)