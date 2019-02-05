Log in
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CINF)
Cincinnati Financial : Employers have new rules for tracking workplace injuries

02/05/2019 | 10:19am EST

Employers have new rules for recording and reporting workplace injuries and illnesses. The Occupational Safety and Health administration released its final rule for OSHA 300 recordkeeping on January 24, 2019.

Some key aspects of the regulation:

  • A prior draft of the regulation was changed to eliminate personal information on OSHA's Form 300 and Form 301. These forms contain the injured employee's name and personal injury information, which could create privacy concerns if they became public documents.
  • Businesses are required to electronically file OSHA Form 300A - Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses - to the OSHA website. Deadline for the Summary Report for 2018 injuries or illnesses is March 2, 2019.
  • All employers with more than 249 employees per establishment are required to keep OSHA recordkeeping forms and electronically submit the Form 300A summary to OSHA.
  • Electronic reporting of OSHA Form 300A also is required for some employers with more than 20 employees. See rules for details.
  • OSHA provided a partial exemption list for OSHA recordkeeping in 89 industries in 2015.

Employers with 10 or more employees are required to complete OSHA Forms 300, 301 and 300A, but may not be required to submit electronically.

This loss control information is advisory only. The authors assume no responsibility for management or control of loss control activities. Not all exposures are identified in this article. Neither The Cincinnati Insurance Company nor its affiliates or representatives offer legal advice. Consult with your attorney about your specific situation. Contact your local, independent insurance agent for coverage advice and policy service. Policyholders of The Cincinnati Insurance Companies may request services through your agent from Cincinnati loss control representatives for questions about OSHA recordkeeping requirements.

Disclaimer

Cincinnati Financial Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 15:18:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 162 M
EBIT 2018 560 M
Net income 2018 785 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 15,10
P/E ratio 2019 24,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 13 421 M
Chart CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 78,3 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Johnston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Stecher Non-Executive Chairman
Michael James Sewell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Thomas R. Schiff Director
William F. Bahl Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.52%13 421
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.96%512 913
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.09%35 298
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.25%33 386
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.47%30 586
SAMPO5.31%25 621
