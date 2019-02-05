Cincinnati Financial : Employers have new rules for tracking workplace injuries

Employers have new rules for recording and reporting workplace injuries and illnesses. The Occupational Safety and Health administration released its final rule for OSHA 300 recordkeeping on January 24, 2019.

Some key aspects of the regulation:

A prior draft of the regulation was changed to eliminate personal information on OSHA's Form 300 and Form 301. These forms contain the injured employee's name and personal injury information, which could create privacy concerns if they became public documents.

Businesses are required to electronically file OSHA Form 300A - Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses - to the OSHA website. Deadline for the Summary Report for 2018 injuries or illnesses is March 2, 2019.

All employers with more than 249 employees per establishment are required to keep OSHA recordkeeping forms and electronically submit the Form 300A summary to OSHA.

Electronic reporting of OSHA Form 300A also is required for some employers with more than 20 employees. See rules for details.

OSHA provided a partial exemption list for OSHA recordkeeping in 89 industries in 2015.

Employers with 10 or more employees are required to complete OSHA Forms 300, 301 and 300A, but may not be required to submit electronically.

