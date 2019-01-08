Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cincinnati Financial Corporation    CINF

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CINF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
75.55 USD   -0.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cincinnati Financial : Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:46am EST

CINCINNATI, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Wednesday, February 6, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What:          

CINF fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings conference call



When:         

Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET



Where:        

Live over the internet.



How:           

Visit www.cinfin.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to go to the website to test your systems for compatibility prior to the time of the call.



Replay:       

A replay of the call will be available at cinfin.com/investors beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call.



Contact:     

Stephanie Johnson, 513-870-2768

About the Company: Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers business, home and auto insurance, our main business, through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Also available on the company's website will be information reconciling any non‑GAAP financial measures to be discussed on the conference call.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-financial-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-300774707.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPO
08:46aCINCINNATI FINANCIAL : Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year..
PR
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL : Avoid hairy situations with dogs at your brewery
PU
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE : Frozen pipes
PU
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Subsidiary Announces Agreement with the Unive..
PR
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL : Tips to protect taxpayers from ID theft
PU
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL : Winterize your pipes to protect your home
PU
2018FLUE SEASON : Inspect your fireplace and chimney
PU
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2018CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.