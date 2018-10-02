Log in
10/02/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2018 results on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Thursday, October 25, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What:

CINF third-quarter 2018 earnings conference call



When:

Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. ET



Where:

Live over the internet.



How:

Visit www.cinfin.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to go to the website to test your systems for compatibility prior to the time of the call.



Replay:

A replay of the call will be available at cinfin.com/investors beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call.



Contact:     

Stephanie Johnson, 513-870-2768

About the Company: Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers business, home and auto insurance, our main business, through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life and disability income insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Also available on the company's website will be information reconciling any non‑GAAP financial measures to be discussed on the conference call.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-financial-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-third-quarter-2018-results-300722736.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
