Cinda International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the annual report of Cinda International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise. In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide further information and breakdown in relation to the other operating expenses and investment in an associate which is defined as significant investment of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019:
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Advertising and promotion fee
1,544
4,044
Advisory fee expenses
71,416
36,802
Auditor's remuneration
2,155
1,973
Bank charges
831
1,331
Depreciation of property and equipment
4,085
4,939
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
22,752
-
Employee relation expenses
1,233
861
Entertainment fee
1,776
1,745
Equipment rental expenses
7,842
7,184
Impairment loss reversal on:
- debt instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(5,063)
(3,640)
- loans receivable
(234)
(468)
- trade and other receivables
(209)
(498)
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES (continued)
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Insurance fee
1,996
1,577
Legal and professional fee
7,886
1,966
Printing and stationery fee
838
1,015
Repair and maintenance fee
2,253
2,443
Staff recruitment fee
1,368
1,059
Telecommunication fee
2,491
2,494
Travelling expenses
2,314
2,398
Others
4,266
4,563
131,540
71,788
SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT
As at 31 December 2019, the Group held 18,000,000 ordinary shares (2018: 18,000,000
ordinary shares), representing 27.6% (2018: 27.6%) equity interests in Sino-Rock Investment Management Company Limited ("Sino-Rock"), a private company incorporated in Hong Kong and is considered as an associate of the Group, principally engaged in investment holding and provision of capital management and consultancy services. The Company would like to supplement Sino-Rock as a significant investment of Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group's share of net assets in Sino-Rock was HK$243,053,000 at 31 December 2019 (2018: HK$234,367,000), which accounted for approximately 12.14% (2018: 13.49%) of the total assets of the Group. The aggregate cost of investment in Sino-Rock was HK$107,014,000. The Group treats Sino-Rock as a long term investment and a business partner in its asset management business.
The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.
