CINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(0111)
ICBC Unit, Cinda Investment to Buy Stake in China's Bank of Jinzhou

07/28/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK), China's largest bank by assets, will acquire a roughly 11% stake in Bank of Jinzhou Co for up to 3 billion yuan (US$436 million) through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Cinda Investment Co. and China Great Wall Asset Management Co. will also join the consortium to take a stake in the municipal bank, Bank of Jinzhou said in a filing on Monday. Together, the ICBC unit and Cinda will buy a stake of around 17% in the bank.

The deal comes after Bank of Jinzhou said it was in talks to pull in "strategic investors" under the "support and guidance" of government and regulatory authorities.

The bank had on Sunday reiterated that operations are "normal." Trading in the struggling lender's shares were suspended in April on the Hong Kong exchange.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.7 End-of-day quote.2.49%
BANK OF JINZHOU CO LTD 0.00% 7 End-of-day quote.-9.44%
CINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.54 End-of-day quote.-8.47%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA 0.00% 5.69 End-of-day quote.7.56%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.8807 Delayed Quote.0.07%
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Jian Gong Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Fan Yu Chairman
Kwok Wai Chow Non-Executive Director
Muk Ming Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Mun Chung Lau Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-8.47%0
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.18.28%21 996
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%14 028
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 915
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.69.35%12 881
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY30.36%9 628
