ICBC Unit, Cinda Investment to Buy Stake in China's Bank of Jinzhou

By Yifan Wang



Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK), China's largest bank by assets, will acquire a roughly 11% stake in Bank of Jinzhou Co for up to 3 billion yuan (US$436 million) through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Cinda Investment Co. and China Great Wall Asset Management Co. will also join the consortium to take a stake in the municipal bank, Bank of Jinzhou said in a filing on Monday. Together, the ICBC unit and Cinda will buy a stake of around 17% in the bank.

The deal comes after Bank of Jinzhou said it was in talks to pull in "strategic investors" under the "support and guidance" of government and regulatory authorities.

The bank had on Sunday reiterated that operations are "normal." Trading in the struggling lender's shares were suspended in April on the Hong Kong exchange.

