Canaccord Genuity LLC Updates Report on Cinedigm and Reiterates Buy Rating and Price Target of $2.00

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, Canaccord Genuity LLC analyst Austin Moldow updated coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and reiterated a Buy Rating and price target of $2.00.



This announcement does not constitute any endorsement or other support of the report.



