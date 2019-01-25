Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cinedigm Corp    CIDM

CINEDIGM CORP (CIDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canaccord Genuity LLC Updates Report on Cinedigm and Reiterates Buy Rating and Price Target of $2.00

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:33pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, Canaccord Genuity LLC analyst Austin Moldow updated coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and reiterated a Buy Rating and price target of $2.00. 

This announcement does not constitute any endorsement or other support of the report.

ABOUT Cinedigm

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm™ and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp™ are trademarks of Cinedigm Corp. www.cinedigm.com.

Disclaimer
For Informational Purposes Only - The company assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of reports prepared by outside third parties, nor does it endorse any of the projections, recommendations or conclusions made herein.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra
310-466-5135
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

cinedigm_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CINEDIGM CORP
12:33pCanaccord Genuity LLC Updates Report on Cinedigm and Reiterates Buy Rating an..
GL
01/23CINEDIGM : Acquires all North American Distribution Rights to Festival Favorite ..
AQ
01/23Cinedigm Announces Content Licensing Deal for OTT Streaming Channel BAMBU Wit..
GL
01/17CINEDIGM : Popular Cinedigm Networks CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL Are Now Available On..
AQ
01/16Popular Cinedigm Networks CONtv and DOVE CHANNEL Are Now Available On Sinclai..
GL
01/15CINEDIGM : Offers Two Free Months of the Popular Faith-Based DOVE Channel For Fu..
AQ
01/09CINEDIGM : Announces the Completion of the Sale of a Total of 244 Digital Cinema..
AQ
2018CINEDIGM : Partners with Samsung to Give Viewers Access to Digital-First Network..
AQ
2018CINEDIGM : Announces Agreement for Sale of 125 Digital Cinema Projection Systems
AQ
2018CINEDIGM CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing R..
AQ
More news
Chart CINEDIGM CORP
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey S. Edell CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Zvi Michael Rhine Independent Director
Patrick W. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP60.46%32
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX1.62%90 542
VIVENDI1.17%31 814
VIACOM13.39%11 938
BOLLORÉ0.11%11 621
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.88%6 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.