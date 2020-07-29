Log in
Cinedigm : Acquires North American Rights to the Powerful Film Hunter's Creed

07/29/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and Wesley Truman Daniel Star in This Faith-Based Thriller

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired all North American distribution rights to JJack Productions’ HUNTER’S CREED, previously titled Hunting God, a faith-based movie starring Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter) and Wesley Truman Daniel (Second Samuel).

Directed by Justin Jackola and written by Ken Miyamoto, HUNTER’S CREED is an inspirational story about keeping faith even in the face of great personal loss. After losing his wife, a man reunites with his church buddies to film the hunting show they’ve always wanted to make together. Before long, he senses a dark presence in the woods eventually bringing him face to face with death – and his faith.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman plays himself in the movie and is joined by actors Wesley Truman Daniel, Mickey O’Sullivan, Ann Sonneville, John Victor Allen, James Errico and LaDios Muhammad.

The film is set to be released in October 2020.

“Casting Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman was the perfect addition to the project as he channels his own life experiences to the big screen,” says Yolanda Macias, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Digital Sales and Studio Relations at Cinedigm. “We look forward to bringing this unique take on the faith genre to viewers this fall.”

“It’s a film about seeking truth and finding yourself, and if you know anything about Dog’s personal story, you know he embodies exactly that,” says Jackola. “It’s not your everyday faith film. While there are parts of the film that evoke emotion and are relatable with loss, the scenes in the woods are a fresh take on a group of hunting buddies having fun mixed with some unexplainable elements that keep you on the edge of your seat.”

HUNTER’S CREED was produced by Jackola & Jacquelyn Jamjoom. Executive producers include John W. Bosher, Chris Charles, Ted Reilly, Kelly Aisthorpe Waller & John Waller with Ken Miyamoto as Co-Producer and Samantha George as Associate Producer.

The deal was negotiated by Macias and Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm and John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT JJACK PRODUCTIONS

JJack Productions creates content. A full service film production company, located at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, JJack Productions specializes in story driven feature films, commercials, and branded content centered on transcendent, philosophical, human, and truth centered stories. JJack Productions writers, directors, and creative producers develop stories that influence and inspire the world through the power of visual storytelling. See JJack’s current projects at www.jjackpro.com.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
