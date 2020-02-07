Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cinedigm Corp.    CIDM

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinedigm Acquires TUSCALOOSA with Devon Bostick & Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 11:55am EST

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired North American rights to ‘70s coming-of-age tale TUSCALOOSA. Helmed by veteran music video director Philip Harder, who also wrote the screenplay, the film stars Devon Bostick (Okja), Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things”), Marchánt Davis (The Day Shall Come), Tate Donovan (Rocketman), and Def Jam hip hop artist YG (White Boy Rick). TUSCALOOSA premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in October, and, following additional festival engagements, Cinedigm will release the picture in theaters, on digital, and on demand on March 13, 2020.

TUSCALOOSA is based on the sweeping Southern novel by W. Glasgow Phillips.  As racial tension simmers in the late summer heat, a forbidden love affair ignites between recent college grad Billy (Bostick) and free-spirited mental patient Virginia (Dyer). The relationship between Billy and his psychiatrist father (Donovan) unravels as Billy discovers the truth behind his father’s involvement in his mother’s mysterious disappearance and the local police’s racial violence against his childhood best friend (Davis) and a radical civil rights activist (YG).

“With its rich visual detail and rural setting, TUSCALOOSA vividly captures small-town Alabama in the 1970s,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions.  “As the film’s young characters face issues and tensions that still resonate today, Philip Harder’s beautiful direction further imbues the film with an edgy, modern vibe through dynamic lensing and the evocative use of music.”

The film was produced by Patrick Riley. Executive Producers include Scott Franklin (The Wrestler, Black Swan), Brian & Josh Etting (Angel of Mine), Jenny Daly, Erik Helgeson, Dan Riley, and Tate Donovan.

“We were attracted to Cinedigm for its eclectic film library and proven ability to reach diverse audiences across varied demographics,” said Patrick Riley. “Their team brings experience and great energy and ideas for grassroots promotion and social media tactics, which we believe is the right strategy for TUSCALOOSA.”   

The deal was negotiated by Yolanda Macias and Cynthia Royce for Cinedigm and Brian Etting, Josh Etting, and Patrick Riley on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra 
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CINEDIGM CORP.
11:55aCinedigm Acquires TUSCALOOSA with Devon Bostick & Stranger Things' Natalia Dy..
GL
02/04VIZIO Selects Cinedigm's Matchpoint Blueprint™ App Platform as a Prefer..
GL
01/17CINEDIGM CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (f..
AQ
01/09Saving the World One Dinner Party at a Time… SPY INTERVENTION in Theat..
GL
01/09CINEDIGM : Establishes International Distribution Footprint, Re-Launching the Po..
AQ
01/08Cinedigm Partners with all3media International, to Launch Two New AVOD Offeri..
GL
01/07Comedy Dynamics Stand-Up Channel is Now Available on Samsung TV Plus
GL
01/06Cinedigm Further Expands Distribution Footprint, Launching Several Popular Ne..
GL
01/02CINEDIGM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/02CINEDIGM : Signs Definitive Stock Purchase Agreement to Acquire 29% Stake in Lea..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 21,8 M
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,54  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Tony Huidor Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Zvi Michael Rhine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.-22.61%22
VIVENDI-0.97%32 537
BOLLORÉ-3.44%11 858
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.32%6 967
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-24.46%4 894
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group