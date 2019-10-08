Cinedigm Acquires the Adventurous New Comedy SPY INTERVENTION

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired North American rights to SPY INTERVENTION, a spy comedy from the Producer of Salt and Enchanted Sunil Perkash, and director Drew Mylrea. The film stars Drew Van Acker (TV’s “Pretty Little Liars”), Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Blake Anderson (TV’s “Workaholics”), Brittany Furlan (We Are Your Friends), Max Silvestri (Table 19), and Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!).



Cinedigm will release the film in select theaters, on demand and digital in February 2020, with a DVD release to follow later in the year.

"SPY INTERVENTION is just such an adrenaline shot of pure entertainment. With wildly creative and unique directing by Mylrea and the incredibly elevated performances from the entire cast, we anticipate audiences will be delighted with this clever and witty film,” said Sunil Perkash, adding, "The incredible creative team behind our film has made a truly stand out independent film I am as proud of as any of my previous bigger studio releases."

In the film written by Mark Famiglietti and Lane Garrison, after Corey Gage (Drew Van Acker), the world's greatest spy, suddenly meets Pam Grayson (Poppy Delevingne), the woman of his dreams, he decides to abandon his adventurous existence to settle for the security of suburbia - a quaint way of life he's never known. However, it doesn't take long for Corey to become completely bored with many dinner parties, bowling, and the monotony of mowing the lawn, and despite his best efforts to feign interest, his marriage has become more of a chore than a cheer. When an evil plot to ruin the world arises, Corey’s former colleague and best spy friend (Blake Anderson) enacts a "spy intervention" to bring Corey back to his old life for one last mission. Corey is all too eager to jump at another chance to save the world, and possibly his listless marriage. Adding to the cast of rising stars are Brian Sacca (The Wolf of Wall Street), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), and Lane Garrison (Shooter).

“SPY INTERVENTION is a reimaging of the spy genre,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “It has all the action and espionage audiences have come to expect plus a lot of comedy and some romance as well. Cinedigm can’t wait to provide a cinematic experience and blow the cover off this film in February.”

Sunil Perkash also notes that “while there were several other offers, Cinedigm won the bid with their passion and vision for the picture.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm, and Joanna Korshak and Christine D'Souza Gelb from Endeavor Content. International rights will be handled by Hyde Park Entertainment.

Perkash produces along with Ryan R. Johnson (Z for Zachariah), Martin Sprock (Under the Silverlake,) Akaash Yadav, and Anil Yadav. Drew Van Acker Executive Produced.

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Directed by: Drew Mylrea

Starring: Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Brittany Furlan, Max Silvestri, Natasha Bassett and Blake Anderson

Written by: Mark Famiglietti & Lane Garrison

Produced by: Sunil Perkash, Ryan R. Johnson, Martin Sprock, Anil Yadav and Akaash Yadav

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpyIntervention/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpyIntervention/

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.