Cinedigm Acquires the High-Octane Action Thriller ACCELERATION

Starring Sean Patrick Flanery, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell, Natalie Burn, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, and Danny Trejo

IN THEATRES AND ON VOD NOVEMBER 8

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) has announced the acquisition of Cinetel Films and 7Heaven Productions’ gritty action thriller ACCELERATION. Cinedigm will release the film in select theatres, on demand and digital on November 8 and on Blu-ray and DVD in December 2019.

Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), Dolph Lundgren (Creed II) and Chuck Liddell (Kick-Ass 2) star in the modern-day noir film alongside, Natalie Burn (The Expendables 3), Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (The A-Team), and Danny Trejo (Machete). The film is written by Michael Merino and directed by Michael Merino & Daniel Zirilli.

ACCELERATION follows skilled getaway driver Rhona (Natalie Burn) across Los Angeles on her one-night quest to complete a list of five dangerous assignments to save her kidnapped son from her former boss, the ruthless crime lord Vladik (Dolph Lundgren). The tic-tok of the clock goes buy faster and faster as Rhona struggles to deal with the violent and depraved delinquents she must eliminate to save her son's life.



“Dolph Lungdren revs up the action and delivers a nonstop thrill ride in this pedal to the metal action movie,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “So, buckle up as Cinedigm brings ACCELERATION to theatres this fall!”



ACCELERATION is produced by Natalie Burn and executive produced by Paul Hertzberg and Eric Brenner.



The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm and Paul Hertzberg



SYNOPSIS

Vladik Zorich (Dolph Lundgren), a villainous crime lord, is double-crossed by his most trusted operative Rhona (Natalie Burn). Vladik's propensity for power, control, and violence drives him to kidnap Rhona's son forcing her to participate in a twisted plan to eliminate one of Vladik's enemies. To keep her on a short leash, Vladik sets out the 'rules' to his 'game' and overseas Rhona's every move as she navigates the darkened streets of Los Angeles. As her son's life hangs in the balance, Rhona struggles to eliminate the most violent and depraved delinquents, however, Vladik underestimates the power of a mother's love and finds himself losing control as his devious plan.

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Film Release: November 8, 2019

Blu-Ray and DVD Release: December 17, 2019

Written by: Michael Merino

Directed by: Michael Merino & Daniel Zirilli

Starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell, Natalie Burn, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, and Danny Trejo

Running Time: 85 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Embeddable Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/Lvnl1hgJdPk

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT CINETEL FILMS

As CineTel Films Inc. begins its 39th year, the company continues to buck trends in the independent film and television business. CineTel's long term success relies on its ability to find quality stories and filmmakers, and attach name talent to productions that appeal to a global audience. In addition, CineTel Films has acted as a worldwide sales agent for numerous independent film producers with a current catalogue of over 100 films. Focused on global partnerships, CineTel has forged co-production and distribution deals with Universal, Sony, Amazon, Warner Brothers, New Line, Millennium Media, Netflix, Cinedigm, Starz, NBCU, Syfy, among others. For more information, visit Cinetelfilms.com

ABOUT 7HEAVEN PRODUCTIONS

7Heaven Productions is an award-winning entertainment production company founded in 2012 by Actress, and CEO/Executive Producer Natalie Burn. The company provides a vast array of creative services, such as development, production, and postproduction, as well as talent bookings for promotions of events, shows and various brands world-wide. 7Heaven Productions also specializes in creating film and TV packages, and now actively does it's own in-house producing of independent feature films that focus on strong female characters.