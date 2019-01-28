Cinedigm Digital Networks Announces Key Growth Milestones

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Networks (NASDAQ: CIDM) today announced several key growth milestones for its fast-growing group of digital-first networks: an estimated 2.4 million monthly active ad-supported viewers and 102,000 active subscribers now enjoy Cinedigm’s suite of entertainment networks, which deliver viewers across North America nearly 12,000 hours of premium film, television and live entertainment.

Other recent key business achievements include:

Achieved over 370% year-over-year growth in ad-supported user base across linear and ad-supported video on demand platforms.

Achieved over 205% quarter-over-quarter growth in connected television ad-requests.

Grew content library by 6,200 film and television assets – more than 116% year-over-year.

Grew total social media footprint to 857,000 followers across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Completed 26 channel launches across 10 new distribution partners over the last two quarters, including Dish Network, Sling TV, Comcast Xfinity, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Pluto TV, Sinclair’s Stirr, Vizio Watch Free TV, and The Roku Channel, representing a total addressable base of more than 126 million customers and devices.

Acquired ComicBlitz, a subscription digital comic service, and announced the acquisition of Viewster, a pop-culture ad-supported streaming service. These acquisitions add more than 7,100 premium film, television and digital publishing assets from more than 70 new partners.

Launched Matchpoint™, a next-generation OTT platform and application framework that speeds time to market while reducing the total operating expense for channel operators and content distributors.

Transitioned two networks, CONtv and Dove Channel, to the new Matchpoint platform. Using Matchpoint™ internally, Cinedigm was able to relaunch the Dove Channel in under 3 weeks and delivered more than 20,000 hours of content to new partners at approximately 80% reduction in OPEX in the past quarter.

"Our accomplishments in the last few months demonstrate Cinedigm’s vision of effectively delivering premium OTT entertainment content globally, no matter the device or business model," says Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "We will continue to focus in the coming months on launching new channels, investing in our technology, growing the user base, monetizing our ad-supported offerings and expanding our footprint of addressable devices.”

Cinedigm’s Digital Networks are available across over 340 million consumer devices, including Google Play, Apple's App Store, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Samsung, Vizio, and more.

Channels Currently Live:

CombatGO is a 24/7 mixed martial arts channel that unifies the top global MMA, BJJ, Muay Thai, and traditional Asian martial arts content.

CONtv is the first and largest digital entertainment network dedicated to the fanspace. From eclectic sci-fi, enigmatic horror, vintage cult TV, edgy anime and gritty grindhouse and original series, CONtv has amassed a following of pop culture enthusiast seeking the need to geek out on any device, at any time.

Docurama is the first VOD network channel offering a provocative selection of compelling and award-winning documentaries, films, and TV series exploring impactful and entertaining true-life stories.

Dove Channel is a values-based network filled with uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy together.

is a values-based network filled with uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy together. WHAM Network is the first 24/7 digital-first network devoted to e-sports and casual gaming, complete with original series, breaking news, pro league coverage, and more.

Channels Coming Soon:

HallyPop is a pop culture network celebrating Korean, Chinese, and South East Asian content, including live concerts, special events, and reality TV, and talent competitions. Expected launch in February 2019.

Bambu aims to expand American appreciation of Chinese entertainment by providing viewers with a curated offering of action epics, serial dramas, romantic comedies, exciting sci-fi, pulse-pounding horror, and fantasy adventure sagas, as well as music and reality series. Expected launch in Summer, 2019.

