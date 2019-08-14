Cinedigm Embraces "The Road Not Taken" With the Release of Their First Feature From CMC Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of chaos, which path will you choose? A compulsive gambler, depressed truck driver and an abandoned child form an unlikely bond in the crime drama THE ROAD NOT TAKEN. This gritty thriller stars Xuebing Wang (Beginning of the Great Revival), Ma Yili (Cold War), and features newcomer Gengyou Zhu (Dying to Survive). The first CMC Picture title from Cinedigm was screened at the 2018 Venice Film Festival and was the official Golden Globe submission in the Foreign Language category for China. The film highlights Cinedigm’s increasing role as a point of contact and go-to distributor for the distribution of Chinese content in North America and will be is available On Demand, Digital & DVD August 20.



Two lives converge in THE ROAD NOT TAKEN. In the depths of western China's Gobi Desert, Yong (Xuebing) operates a dilapidated ostrich farm, which is the last throw of the dice for him as he tries to win back his ex-wife and repair his life. When his debt comes due and he is unable to repay, a little boy is left in his care. Suspecting his ex-wife might be considering another marriage, Yong can only take the boy along as he goes to find her. In three days crossing the Gobi, they meet a depressed female trucker Mei (YiLi), and the lonely trio become a pseudo-family that must protect one another from the dangers that lie ahead.

The film was directed by Gaopeng Tang and written by Tang, Zheqing Duan & Xiaojun Yue. Producers are Xin Cao, Wei Sun & Xiaochun Zhang.

ABOUT CMC PICTURES

CMC Pictures is a CMC Inc. subsidiary focusing on the global distribution of Chinese movies, with direct theatrical and Internet distribution capabilities in over 71 countries, 198 cities. We work directly with over 20 cinema chains in North America, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America, Middle Asia and Africa. Till now, we have successfully released block-buster and premium Chinese movie titles, including The Wandering Earth, Wolf Warrior 2, Shadow, Animal World, Hello Mr. Billionaire, Detective Chinatown 2, etc., bringing top content not only to cinemas but also to various TV, Internet and mobile platforms around the globe. As the first member of IFTA from China, CMC Pictures is an active participant in international film festivals, including Cannes, TIFF, Filmart, AFM, and etc., presenting more and more quality content to international markets.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with seven networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire digital-first ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world. Learn more about Cinedigm at cinedigm.com.

