Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cinedigm Corp.    CIDM

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinedigm Expands Distribution of Chinese Entertainment Channel Bambu With Launch on XUMO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:21am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that its streaming channel Bambu has launched on the XUMO streaming television service. Bambu will be available to XUMO viewers as a free ad-supported linear channel and the channel content will be available on a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) basis. 

Bambu is a premium movie network featuring the best of Chinese theatrical films and event television. With the launch, Bambu is directly available in more than 45 million U.S. households across a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. In addition to Bambu, XUMO carries other channels from Cinedigm’s growing channel portfolio including CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, Bambu, Combat Go, and Comedy Dynamics.

“The launch of Bambu on XUMO underscores our continued effort to expand our channel portfolio to address the needs of viewers and advertisers across all segments. XUMO’s scale and reach will allow us to significantly reach a much wider audience,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “As we set our eyes on international audiences, we are keen to bridge the gap in the types of channels that we make available domestically and worldwide.”

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers. 

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT XUMO 
A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 190 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 45 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

Press Contact for CIDM: 
Jill Calcaterra 
310-466-5135 
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CINEDIGM CORP.
09:21aCinedigm Expands Distribution of Chinese Entertainment Channel Bambu With Lau..
GL
07/06CINEDIGM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operatio..
AQ
07/06Cinedigm Reports Fiscal Year 2020 (March 31, 2020 Year End) Financial Results
GL
07/06CINEDIGM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/02Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results on Monday, Ju..
GL
07/01CINEDIGM : FOX Entertainment's AVOD Service Tubi Adds 30 Seasons of Cult Phenom ..
BU
06/30LiveXLive Partners with Cinedigm to Launch Global LiveXLive-Branded Streaming..
GL
06/29Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streamin..
GL
06/26CINEDIGM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale o..
AQ
06/25Comedy Dynamics Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast® Televisions
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 1,93 $
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Tony Huidor Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Zvi Michael Rhine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.175.71%199
VIVENDI SE-9.18%30 669
BOLLORÉ SE-25.60%9 582
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-5.47%6 547
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.8.05%5 333
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-30.63%3 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group