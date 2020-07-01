Log in
Cinedigm : FOX Entertainment's AVOD Service Tubi Adds 30 Seasons of Cult Phenom The Joy of Painting Featuring Bob Ross

07/01/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Nearly 400 episodes of happy trees and almighty mountains come to Tubi via content deal with Cinedigm

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced it will bring 30 seasons of cult phenomenon The Joy of Painting – featuring the dulcet tones of Bob Ross’ voice and tap-tapping of his two-inch brush – to its massive library on the Docurama Channel from Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM). Over 30 seasons and nearly 400 episodes will stream on Tubi by the end of July, absolutely free.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005269/en/

The Joy of Painting on Tubi (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bob Ross and his unforgettable style make The Joy of Painting the epitome of comfort TV,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi. “Tubi is proud to be a streaming home for this timeless and beloved series.”

The Joy of Painting has never been more popular, as evidenced by the ever-growing following and tremendous view count that Ross has garnered on social media platforms,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We are thrilled to be working with Tubi to introduce new audiences to this iconic program.”

In 1983 along with his partners Annette and Walt Kowalski, Bob Ross launched the Joy of Painting on public television. From 1983 through 1994, Bob recorded more than 400 episodes and The Joy of Painting became and remains today, one of the most popular and well-known shows on public television. Bob’s passion for teaching and inspiring others lives on today through the thousands of instructors who teach his method around the world. For many fans, Bob Ross is the “King of ASMR,” the audio sensory meridian response that keeps people tuned in and watching his every move. He can also be found today at the forefront of an exciting and inspirational wellness movement. The Joy of Painting can be found on the Docurama Channel on Tubi.

With total view time reaching a milestone 200 million hours of content streamed in April, Tubi has over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android, and many others.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 53,5 M - -
Net income 2019 -16,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 44,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,34x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 196 M 196 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Tony Huidor Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Zvi Michael Rhine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.158.57%196
VIVENDI SE-11.54%29 757
BOLLORÉ SE-28.12%9 222
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-4.26%6 630
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-7.54%4 531
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-33.02%3 364
