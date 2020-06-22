Cinedigm Partners with Team Whistle to Accelerate Distribution of OTT Linear and VOD Network Whistle TV

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a partnership with Team Whistle , a global media and entertainment company that includes Whistle, Tiny Horse, New Form and Vertical Networks, to accelerate the distribution of its Whistle TV streaming service. Whistle TV is an OTT Linear and VOD sports and entertainment network featuring Whistle original shows and premium library content from studios, networks and leagues across the industry. Whistle TV fills a void in the market by combining brand safe sports, entertainment and lifestyle content.



Whistle TV is currently live on Samsung TV Plus, Vizio SmartCast and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR. Cinedigm will work with Team Whistle to significantly expand Whistle TV’s nationwide distribution on linear, AVOD and SVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and web-based and online OTT services. Further extending the partnership, Cinedigm will also distribute select Whistle TV films and series in North America across the broader OTT landscape.

Team Whistle has built and grown its portfolio of positive and relatable content for young audiences with programming spanning sports, entertainment and gaming distributed across social, audio and now, streaming platforms. With the recent acquisitions of New Form and Vertical Networks in 2019, and most recently Tiny Horse in 2020, Team Whistle bolstered its portfolio of IP and studio, interactive, advertising and marketing services capabilities.

“As we continue to drive innovation and growth of the streaming sector amidst a once-in-a-generation period of change, we are constantly looking for partners that represent where the business is headed,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Team Whistle’s premium content, massive scale and unmatched marketing make them a fantastic partner as we reinvent television together.”

Featuring more than 1,500 hours of content that is relatable, positive and brand-safe, Whistle TV’s programming will focus on four key content verticals:

Whistle Originals – Whistle's premium original programming exclusive to the channel including original series No Days Off, My Hustle, Dunk League and Bad Jokes.



Niche Leagues – Full games, matches and related series that serve an underutilized community of engaged fans across a variety of sports. Initial partners include NCAA, Red Bull, World Arm Wrestling and Glory Kickboxing.



Feature Length Movies & Docu-Series – Inspirational sports movies and series from studios, festivals and distribution companies. Examples include The Modern Game, Wrestling with Life and Destination Team USA.



Premium Influencers – Long-form content from some of the top global sports entertainers, including Dude Perfect, Harlem Globetrotters, F2Freestylers and more.

“Whistle TV is a first of its kind OTT network, bringing our unparalleled positive, relatable content to viewers in new ways,” said Michael Cohen, President of Team Whistle. “Our strategy is driven by deep consumer insights & intelligence, and our goal is to deliver the content our audience craves where, when and how they want it. Cinedigm understands this, has extraordinary distribution relationships, and is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals.”

Team Whistle has experienced unprecedented growth this year, with weekly network viewership up over 50% since early March, generating 4.2 billion global video views per month. In each of the last six weeks, the company has set consecutive all-time viewership records. Team Whistle is on track to more than double revenue in 2020 through both organic and inorganic growth.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/ .

ABOUT TEAM WHISTLE

Team Whistle – comprising Whistle, New Form, Tiny Horse and Vertical Networks – is a global media company that’s changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today’s audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what’s relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music and merchandise are available on the social, audio and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://teamwhistle.com/ .

