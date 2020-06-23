Cinedigm Releases Kyyba Films' ‘DEVIL'S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE' on Digital and DVD Today

DETROIT and LOS ANGELES , June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) released Kyyba Films’ DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE today on DVD and digital platforms including Apple, Amazon, FandangoNow, VUDU and more.



Jesi Jensen (“Legends & Lies”) costars with Nathan Kane Mathers (brother of Marshall Mathers/Eminem) in his introductory role which is directed by Sam Logan Khaleghi. Aaron Herman Russman wrote the screenplay for the film that features original music from platinum selling artist Swifty McVay (Eminem’s former bandmate in D12) who also stars in the film. Additionally, the film marks the U.S. acting debut of the renowned Indian actor Nepoleon Duraisamy who has acted in over 130 films in Bollywood.

Kyyba Film’s founder, President & CEO Tel Ganesan serves as Producer on the film. Mr. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose, well-known and prominent Michigan community and business leaders are the Executive Producers on the film.

DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE is an action-packed crime thriller following a pair of local police officers from a small town just outside of Detroit being plagued by mysterious murders. As the evidence mounts up, the officers can no longer deny the presence of a long forgotten supernatural entity, the Nain Rouge, the city’s harbinger of doom.

“Kyyba Films has crafted a suspenseful, edge-of-your-seat thriller that explores the dark forces – both human and not – that leave behind a bizarre trail of murders,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions and Digital Sales. “Featuring a strong female lead who is also a military veteran, the film’s dramatic exploration of larger social and moral conflicts in a Detroit community adds further resonance and weight to its bone-chilling scares and truly terrifying ending.”

“Kyyba Films could not have been more proud to announce the release of its debut feature film Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge,” said Tel K. Ganesan, President & CEO, Kyyba Films. “Key players deliver their best, be it cinematography, production, sound design as well as editing, turning this into a true Hollywood production from a Michigan-based company with its very powerful and atmospheric visuals and certainly keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT KYYBA FILMS

Founded by Tel K. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose, Kyyba Films is a major film production company based in Michigan. The company focuses on the production of original feature films and music videos. Kyyba Distributions in partnership with Celebrity Films, India will be distributing the Liam Neeson Starrer, The Marksman previously known as The Minuteman, the upcoming action-thriller from director Robert Lorenz for the territory of Indian Subcontinent. For more information, visit www.kyybafilms.com .

