Cinedigm and Glass House Distribution Kick Off a Multi-Film Deal With the Gritty Drama GUTTERBUG

06/22/2020 | 06:16am EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) has announced a multi-film deal with Glass House Distribution starting with GUTTERBUG.  Directed by Andrew Gibson, the award-winning film is scheduled to release on Digital and DVD on August 11. 2020. The partnership between Cinedigm and Glass House Distribution also includes the release of comedy CANADIAN STRAIN and thriller SAVIORS, both scheduled to release in September.

GUTTERBUG’s cast of Andrew Yackel (“Mindhunter”), Justin Pietropalo (Masters), and Hannah Mosqueda (“James Patterson’s Murder Is Forever”) star in this counterculture anthem about a young man grappling with homelessness and mental health within his drug fueled reality.

GUTTERBUG takes a dirty dive into the realities of American drug culture where the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Desperate to leave life on the streets behind, on his 21st birthday, Bug (Yackel) decides it is time to find his way home. The previous three years have been tainted with ups and downs, or uppers and downers, and in a fleeting sober moment, he realizes the only way to get back up is to get out. But the streets are not yet finished with Bug, and the decision leads him and his misfit crew down a dangerous path.

GUTTERBUG has garnered multiple film festival awards including Grand Jury Award from the Dances With Films Festival and the Audience Award and Jury Prize at the Woods Hole Film Festival. Director Andrew Gibson has also received recognition winning the Emerging New England Filmmaker Award at Woods Hole Film Festival. The film’s producers are Tim Haber and Leigh Lanocha, along with Gibson who wrote the script with Chris Tobin.

“GUTTERBUG is a compelling film from start to finish.  All the performances are spot on, and from the first time we screened the film, we knew it was something special,” says Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution.

“The initial slate from Glass House Distribution is raw and timely,” said Josh Thomashow, Cinedigm’s Director of Acquisitions. “GUTTERBUG releases first with a stark look at the realities of homelessness, mental health, drug use and toxic friendships then followed by CANADIAN STRAIN and SAVIORS that are also sure to engage audiences with equally thought-provoking plot lines. Cinedigm is thrilled with the new partnership and we look forward to working with the team at Glass House on many more releases.”

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm and Tom Malloy for Glass House Distribution.

FILM DETAILS
Distribution Company: Cinedigm
Film Release: August 11, 2020
Written by: Andrew Gibson, Chris Tobin
Directed by: Andrew Gibson
Starring: Andrew Yackel, Justin Pietropalo, and Hannah Mosqueda
Running Time: 101 Minutes
Rating: Not Rated
Embeddable Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/6c9FEitDUC4
Website: https://www.gutterbugmovie.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gutterbugmovie/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gutterbug/

ABOUT CINEDIGM
Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Xumo, Roku, Vizio, Dish/Sling, Apple, and Google plus cable/satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirectTV in addition to major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with seven networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire digital-first ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world.

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE DISTRIBUTION
Glass House Distribution is an international distribution company specializing in feature films and television. Founded by Malloy and Bryan Glass in September of 2015, Glass House has grown to a major player in the world of film and TV sales, attending markets at Berlin, Cannes, Toronto and AFM in Los Angeles. Glass House’s original series “Dropping the Soap” won an Emmy for Star Jane Lynch for Best Actress in a web series or comedy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b877a8b4-7f9a-42d2-8868-6a32e779a892

Primary Logo

GUTTERBUG

GUTTERBUG

© GlobeNewswire 2020
