Cinedigm to Present at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference

09/24/2018 | 10:09pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced that Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on Thursday, October 4th in New York at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) and will also conduct one-on-one meetings that day.

The conference will be held at the Sofitel New York Hotel. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cinedigm management, please contact B. Riley FBR or Hayden IR.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world’s largest retail, media and technology companies. We provide premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm’s unique capabilities, content and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top (OTT) channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem. Learn more about Cinedigm at www.cinedigm.com.

In November 2017, Bison Capital became the beneficial owner of the majority of Cinedigm’s outstanding Class A Common Stock. Bison Capital is a Hong Kong-based investment company with a focus on the media and entertainment, healthcare and financial service industries. Founded by Mr. Peixin Xu in 2014, Bison Capital has made multiple investments in film and TV production, film distribution and entertainment-related mobile Internet services.

Cinedigm is now working closely with Bison to develop plans and forge partnerships to release entertainment content and develop OTT channels in China while, reciprocally, releasing Chinese content and new OTT channels in North America.

Contacts

Cinedigm Corporation
Jill Newhouse Calcaterra, 310-466-5135
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

