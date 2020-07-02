Log in
Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results on Monday, July 6, 2020

07/02/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2020 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020, on Monday, July 6, 2020 before the market opens. A conference call is scheduled the same day at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 754-5303 or for international callers (678) 894-3030 at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. An audio webcast is available directly at the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zefcynr9  and will also be accessible at http://investor.cinedigm.com/events.cfm. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site prior to the start of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406  (International) and use passcode: 1837249

About Cinedigm
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Press Contact for CIDM:
Jill Calcaterra
Jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com
310-466-5135

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
