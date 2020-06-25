Comedy Dynamics Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast® Televisions

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comedy Dynamics has officially launched its comedy app on VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform, showcasing a library of top-tier comedy content. Available free to SmartCast users, fans can enjoy an endless supply of stand-up comedy specials curated by the Comedy Dynamics team. The app is easily accessible through VIZIO SmartCast TVs and is powered by Matchpoint Blueprint™, a service provided by Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM).



Founded in 2008, Comedy Dynamics has emerged as the largest independent producer and distributor of stand-up comedy content in the United States and is home to the largest indie comedy audio catalog, including multiple Grammy Award nominated specials. Owners of VIZIO SmartCast TVs can enjoy Comedy Dynamics’ plethora of award-winning specials, both classic and modern, starring some of stand-up’s most iconic performers.

Programming includes top tier stand-up specials from the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, David Cross, Gary Gulman, Maria Bamford, Mike Birbiglia, Bill Hicks, Cameron Esposito, D.L. Hughley, Janeane Garofalo, Bryan Callen, and more.

Matchpoint Blueprint enables content owners to easily develop and launch video streaming apps on the VIZIO SmartCast platform. Matchpoint Blueprint™ is an ideal choice for content owners seeking to reach VIZIO SmartCast’s worldwide audience and distribute their content across a variety of major platforms.

“At a time when many of us need laughter to help bring us together and give us an escape, we’re proud to be offering a free app on VIZIO televisions that showcases our catalogue,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

About Comedy Dynamics:

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. The company has produced Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, Behind The Attraction for Disney+, Sony’s Mad About You reboot, Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW’s Discontinued, All The Way Black for BET+, Animal Planet’s Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu There’s… Johnny!, History’s Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2’s Wild ’N On Tour, Hulu’s Coming To The Stage, and more. Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters and released the acclaimed independent film Slut in a Good Way in Spring of 2019. In 2017 the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and most major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, David Cross, and many more. The company was nominated for an NAACP Spirit Award in 2019 for Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History. 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with four wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

About Cinedigm:

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand1 and America’s #1 Sound Bar Company2, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer’s desires in mind, and has been rated America’s Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot3 and America’s Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos4. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast, VIZIO SmartCast Home and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

