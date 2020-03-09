Log in
From Suburbia With Love... Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne and Blake Anderson Star in The Comedy Adventure SPY INTERVENTION

03/09/2020 | 06:22pm EDT

Available on VOD and Digital Now
Releasing on DVD March 31

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SPY INTERVENTION SYNOPSIS:
When Corey Gage (Drew Van Acker), the world's greatest spy, suddenly meets the woman of his dreams (Poppy Delevingne), he decides to abandon his adventurous existence and settles for the security of suburbia - a quaint existence he's never known. It doesn't take long for him to be completely bored and while he refuses to admit it, when an evil plot to ruin the world pushes his former spy friend (Blake Anderson) to enact a "spy intervention," he is easily convinced that if he returns to his old life, the adventure will not only help save his listless marriage, it will also save the world. SPY INTERVENTION also stars Natasha Bassett, Brittany Furlan and Max Silvestri.

SPY INTERVENTION DVD
Type: DVD
Number of discs: 1
Running Time: 92 minutes
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen with mixed Aspect Ratios
Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital
Subtitles: English SDH
Bonus Features: Behind the Scenes with commentary by Director Drew Mylrea and Music Video - Wheels Fall Off (MADYX and DJ DNA)
Genre: Comedy, Romance, Action
Rated: Not Rated.
Written by: Mark Famiglietti & Lane Garrison
Directed by: Drew Mylrea
Starring: Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Natasha Bassett, Max Silvestri, Brittany Furlan and Blake Anderson
Theatrical Trailer: https://youtu.be/ozdYtahUZtw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpyIntervention/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpyIntervention/

ABOUT CINEDIGM
Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

PRESS CONTACTS
DDPR
Danny Duran
danny@ddpr.net
310-289-5100

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
