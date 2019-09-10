Cinemark : Cirque du Soleil LUZIA, Coming to Movie Theaters Nationwide, October 29

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil continues its partnership with Fathom Events to bring the internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil show LUZIA to cinemas across the country on October 29, following a successful nationwide in-cinema broadcast of Cirque du Soleil's KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities last year. Cinema audiences of all ages will enjoy a front-row seat to the larger-than-life show, with never-before seen angles that can only be experienced on the big screen. The special one-night event will be presented in hundreds of movie theaters and will feature a special Cirque du Soleil program.

Fathom Events and Cirque du Soleil will present LUZIA in nearly 800 select movie theaters on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website on Saturday, September 14 (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Tickets for "Cirque du Soleil in Cinema Presents LUZIA" can be purchased beginning Saturday, September 14 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

"Cirque du Soleil in Cinema Presents LUZIA" invites audiences to escape on a surrealistic journey through a sumptuous and vibrant world suspended somewhere between dreams and reality. Through a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

"Fathom Events is in the unique position to share a wide variety of stories and events with our audiences," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Cirque du Soleil, as we bring LUZIA to screens across the country."

"We're looking forward to bringing this fantastic representation of 'LUZIA' nationwide and inviting new audiences to experience the emotion, acrobatics and visual artistry of Cirque du Soleil," said Kristina Heney, CMO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

For artwork/photos related to LUZIA, visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor, with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas), and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters, such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the year-long TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras, including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network (DBN) is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cirque-du-soleil-luzia-coming-to-movie-theaters-nationwide-october-29-300915260.html

SOURCE Fathom Events