CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. (CNK)

CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. (CNK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/23 10:00:00 pm
37.38 USD   +0.46%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cinemark : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32

08/23/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.32 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 533 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries as of June 30, 2018. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release include “forward–looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a description of these factors, please review the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 23, 2018 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 137 M
EBIT 2018 387 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Debt 2018 1 467 M
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 18,13
P/E ratio 2019 15,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 4 401 M
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble COO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Damian Wardle Executive Vice President-Theater Technology
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.8.19%4 401
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 881
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC24.83%2 405
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD-9.92%1 747
CINEPLEX INC-9.99%1 626
KINEPOLIS GROUP-6.94%1 615
