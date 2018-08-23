Cinemark : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.32 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 533 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries as of June 30, 2018. For more information, go to investors.cinemark.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release include “forward–looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a description of these factors, please review the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 23, 2018 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005747/en/