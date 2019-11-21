Log in
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
Cinemark : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34

11/21/2019 | 05:06pm EST

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.34 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 4, 2019.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 549 theatres with 6,086 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a description of these factors, please review the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2019 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors.


© Business Wire 2019
