CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNK)
Cinemark : Promotes Jay Jostrand to Executive Vice President Real Estate

02/28/2020

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today that Jay Jostrand has been promoted to Executive Vice President Real Estate. In this role, Jostrand will continue to manage all real estate efforts throughout Cinemark’s 345-theatre domestic circuit, which includes overseeing strategic investments and advances in expansion, amenities, maintenance and productivity.

“Jay has been an integral member of the Cinemark executive leadership team as we continue to enhance and expand our theatres to elevate the entertainment experience we provide moviegoers,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion in recognition of Jay’s leadership and the significant impact he has made on our national footprint through his role on our real estate team.”

Jostrand’s tenure at Cinemark spans nearly two decades. During that time, he has been instrumental in securing locations for the Company’s significant domestic theatre growth and identifying locations for re-positioning with Luxury Lounger recliner seats. In addition, he spent over a decade of his career as a partner with GRACO Real Estate Development in the retail development, ownership and brokerage side of the real estate business.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 554 theatres with 6,132 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 268 M
EBIT 2020 366 M
Net income 2020 211 M
Debt 2020 1 363 M
Yield 2020 5,75%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 2 929 M
Chart CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,36  $
Last Close Price 25,17  $
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Zoradi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Executive Chairman
Sean Gamble EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Damian Wardle VP-Theatres Technology & Presentation
Carlos M. Sepulveda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-25.64%2 929
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-2.38%4 982
CINEPLEX INC.-1.33%1 583
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-15.03%1 484
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-16.64%1 420
PVR LIMITED3.90%1 412
