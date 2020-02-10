Log in
Cinemark : Reopens Fully Upgraded Canton, Ohio, Theatre with Enhanced Food and Beverage Offerings

02/10/2020 | 02:11pm EST

Remodeled nine-screen theatre now fully operational, featuring brand-new amenities and menu items for the community

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today the grand opening of its Cinemark Movie Bistro North Canton theatre. The theatre has been completely remodeled from its previous state to bring the Canton community an enhanced moviegoing experience with upgraded food and beverage offerings and state-of-the-art amenities.

“After undergoing a complete renovation, Cinemark is extremely pleased to open this fully upgraded theatre that offers a modern experience to our moviegoers,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Guests will be able to enjoy new film releases with enhanced amenities, including our heated Luxury Loungers and a larger variety of quality food and beverage options with the addition of Movie Bistro.”

The upgraded theatre provides a variety of new amenities, including:

  • Nine Cinemark auditoriums featuring immersive sight and sound technology;
  • Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;
  • An upgraded lobby featuring a concession stand with traditional moviegoing fare, such as freshly popped popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and wide assortment of candy, in addition to Pizza Hut pizza;
  • A Cinemark Movie Bistro offering brand new food options including their Bratwurst Burger, Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich and Cleveland Nachos;
  • A wide selection of beer, wine and frozen cocktails;
  • Increased availability of new films in a multitude of film genres;
  • Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities; and
  • Discount Tuesdays and special pricing for seniors, students and military.

The Cinemark Movie Bistro North Canton theatre is located at 6284 Dressler Rd. NW North Canton, OH 44720.

Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark's social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, operates in 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states domestically, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries. In addition to the company’s flagship theatre, Cinemark also manages Century Theatres, Tinseltown USA, CinéArts and Rave Cinemas. From ticket purchase to end credits, Cinemark is dedicated to providing an extraordinary guest experience and prides itself on always looking to create innovative food and beverage options and finding sustainable solutions for its theatres. Cinemark is the home to the first-to-market, exhibitor-led subscription program, Cinemark Movie Club, and the proprietary XD screen technology. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 307 M
EBIT 2019 375 M
Net income 2019 227 M
Debt 2019 1 439 M
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 3 665 M
